Deaths in Tipperary Sunday August 22

Deaths Sunday August 22



The death has occurred of Mairéad SWEENEY (née Mulcahy)

The Moate, Ardmayle, Cashel, Tipperary

Sweeney (née Mulcahy), The Moate, Ardmayle, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 21st 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of the Cherry Ward, University Hospital, Waterford. Mairéad, deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Michelle and Sinéad, sons John, Eoghan and Kieran, sons-in-law Donal O’Brien and Philip Ryan (Cooper), daughters-in-law Lynsey and Lisa, Kieran’s partner Chloe, grandchildren Cillian, Donagh, Fionn, Lucy, James, Conor, Evan, Séamus, Éamon and Áine, sisters Alice and Helen Lyons, brothers Andy, Pat and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



May She Rest In Peace



Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/mairead-sweeney/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oncology Ward, Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Hennessy

Moyne, Killenaule, Tipperary

Thomas (Tom) Hennessy, Moyne, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 21st August 2021. Peacefully at his daughter Mary's residence. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Bab). Very deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Seamus, Tommy and Joe, daughters Mary and Geraldine, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Mary's residence, Eircode E41 EF68, at Ballynennon, Mullinahone this Sunday, Arriving on Monday morning at The Church of the Immaculate Conception Drangan at 10.50 am for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning

The death has occurred of Molly Heffernan (née O'Grady)

Wardpark, Dundrum, Tipperary / Louisburgh, Mayo / Westmeath

Heffernan: (neé O’Grady) Wardpark, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo and Kiltoom Co. Westmeath. August 20th 2021( Peacefully) at home. Molly: Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, sister Nora brothers Patrick and Austin. Sadly missed by her Loving family, her devoted husband Noel, sons Jimmy and John, daughter Margaret, brothers John and Michael, grandchildren Jake, Zoe, Jessica and James, son in law Liam, daughter in law Noelle, Johns partner Jenny, brothers in law , sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends, nurses and carers.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home this Sunday (August 22nd). Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am followed by burial in Ballintemple Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dirk Vanderwal (Dutchman)

Clashganny West, Newcastle, Tipperary

Dirk Vanderwal (Dutchman) (formally Main Street Clogheen) August 21st 2021 peacefully at his daughters residence at Clashganny West Newcastle. Sadly missed by his wife June, daughters Marian, Miranda and Malarie, sons-in-law Dillan, Imran and Willie, grandchildren Damien, Ethan and Tyler, sister Nel (Holland) brother-in-law Martin, sons Jan and Krijn (Holland), daughter Ria (Holland) sons Dirk and Piet (Cahir), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. R.I.P.

Creamation will take place at the Island Crematorium on Tuesday at 12 o clock . House private on Tuesday.

The death has occurred of Biddy (Bridget) Kearney (née Fitzgerald)

St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Tipperary

Biddy (Bridget) Kearney, née Fitzgerald, St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Co Tipperary, August 21st 2021, peacefully at home. Pre deceased by her husband Frank and her son Fran. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Joan , Tom, Dominic, Mary, Breda and James, her brothers Mickey, Olly and Jimmy, her sister Mary, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In compliance with Government restrictions, a private Mass will take place on Tuesday August 24th in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed online at parishchurch.net. Messages of support and condolences for the family can be placed on the Condolence page of RIP.ie. The family have asked for the family home to be strictly private for the Funeral.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née Crosse)

Abbey Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Kelly (nee Crosse) Abbey Street and formerly of Dawson Villas and Fabric Shop, Tipperary Town, August 20th, 2021. Kathleen, predeceased by her husband David. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Raymond, daughters Deirdre and Kay, Kathleen’s partner Mike, daughters-in-law Josephine and Carmel, grandchildren David, Eoin and Ciarán, sister Phyllis (O’Dwyer), sisters-in-law Freddie Bourke and Mary Crosse, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Kathleen will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2.30pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie.

The death has occurred of Michael Madden

Lower Derrymore, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Geraldine, Aileen and Pauline, son Sean, brothers Christy and Tommy, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Mags, grandchildren Karen, Greg, Grace, Shauna, Jamie and Jade, great-grandchildren Emma, Katie and Molly, sisters-in-law Nellie and Corli, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Private removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.30m (Travelling in the Knock Rd, across the bypass, down the Convent Hill and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

The death has occurred of Michael Dollery

Sopwell, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Predeceased by his wife Nancy and brother Philly. Loving father to Karen, Sinead and Michael. Devoted grandfather to Frankie, Millie, Jamie, Sean, Michael, Mia, Liam, Clodagh and Doireann. Son in law Frank, Daughter in law Eileen. Will be missed by all, especially his brothers John and Patrick, sisters Kathleen and Josephine, all his in-laws, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to the Pike Church, Ballingarry, on Wednesday morning for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on http://www.premieravproductions.com.

Subject to current Government Covid-19 advice on gatherings, a maximum of 50 people can attend.