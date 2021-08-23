Tipperary Youths Soccer: Saints score six against Clonmel Town on opening day

St Michael’s 6 – 1 Clonmel Town



A second half blitz gave the St Michael’s Youths their first win of the season on the opening day of the Youths league, setting themselves up for what may turn out to be another successful campaign for the Tipperary town side.

Town started well and forced some early chances with Kevin Croke heading wide from Keenan Keaton’s corner kick the best of their efforts. The hosts slowly found their feet and Orrin Jones nearly got through on ten minutes, but there was no real surprise when the visitors went ahead in the 26th minute. Darren Cronin was adjudged to have been fouled and his deft free kick beat Robbie McGrath in the home goal.

A few chances for the home side went a begging before the break and the Clonmel side held onto their first half lead.

Town continued to play well in the early part of the second period and looked fairly comfortable until the home side equalised against the run of play minutes before the hour mark. A ball broke after Antonio Rea challenged the visiting keeper in the air, and Cian O’Dwyer’s follow up effort got over the line. Saints smaller by stature pressed on against a bigger Town side and they took the lead in the seventy second minute when Cian O’ Dwyer found Evan Hawkins who turned well and his left foot effort flew into the net.

This seemed to take the wind completely from Town’s sails and the hosts added a third three minutes later when an Orrin Jones cross went all the way to the corner of the net. With heads down now, Saints made it four shortly after when an Evan Hawkins cross went in over O’Connor off the crossbar. A minute later it was five with the best goal of the match when Hawkins turned well and his right foot shot gave him his hat trick.

Efforts late on from Martin Ryan and Darren Mc Vickers looked goal bound for Town but Saints defenders got in vital blocks, and they added a sixth late on when Cian O’Dwyer broke down the left flank in stoppage time cutting inside and placing a shot into the bottom corner of the net.