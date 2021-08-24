Rugby is back in Tipperary - Fethard are hard at it!

Fethard Rugby Club getting in some early season training in preparation for a big year ahead on the rugby fields
Fethard Rugby Club seniors are back training under the guidance of experienced coach Jack O’Sullivan, training takes place every Wednesday and Friday at 7.30. This year our first team play in Munster junior league division 2 and the league commences on October 10 with an away game to Dungarvan and then we have Ennis at home, however prior to this we have Fermoy at home in the Challenge Cup and also a fixture in the Tipperary Cups.
So we are really looking forward to the season ahead with the added bonus of the 4G pitch in the New Town Park coming on stream in November , new members are always welcome and why not give it a try, contact 086 8388205.
Girls rugby has really taken off over the last numbers years with the club achieving great success at munster level in recent years, if you would like to give it a try please contact Polly Murphy on 086 3394959.
Underage boys are now back and minis will be back early September, so why not get involved and come along to this young and friendly club. For more information contact Paul on 086 8388205.
