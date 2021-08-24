Decision on Lough Derg Welcome Centre postponed

A planning decision on a major Lough Derg tourism project has had to be deferred until a later date after further information was deemed “significant”.

Under plans submitted by Caroline and John Rice, it has been proposed to construct a tourism initiative entitled ‘Lough Derg Welcome Centre’ at a site near Birdhill.

The development is planned to include an exhibition centre and offices, visitor experience, a café, retail area, an 18-hole putting course, kids play area with 43 car parking spaces and necessary ancillary facilities.

Further information was sought by the Co Council planning office in February 18, and this was received on July 27 last.

A decision due date of Monday, August 23, had been scheduled for the plans. However, aspects of the proposals have been deemed “significant”, meaning that they will have to be republicised in the local media, after which a planner will set a new decision date.



Typically it takes four to five weeks after publication of the signifcant information, for the new decision date to be set.

History

The disused creamery has been developed into an eye-catching attraction, with two large murals painted on the building by local artist Anne Barry, depicting cows grazing contentedly beside a cottage, and a milkmaid churning butter in the traditional way.



Traditional 20-gallon milk churns outside the creamery door complete a picture which has not only caught the eyes of passers-by, but brought back memories of previous generations for local residents, the older of whom still hold memories of having delivered milk to the creamery.

At its peak, the roadside creamery took in the milk of 100 farmers, having been founded in 1914 with investment of £86 in share capital from the farmers. Operation as a creamery ceased in the 1980s.

Some years later, the post office, on ground adjoining the creamery, ceased to operate and the premises was subsequently sold.

The records show that Birdhill was among the first 20 locations in the country to have its own creamery.

In 1882, seven years before the founding of the first co-operative creamery at Dromcollogher, County Limerick by the founder of the co-op movement, Sir Horace Plunkett, two local men, Martin Hassett of Birdhill village and John Healy of Ballyhane, close to the village started a creamery at Birdhill for the benefit of the local farmers.