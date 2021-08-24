Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Tipperary athlete wins silver medal at British Masters in fantastic performance

JOHN LASTE

Tipperary athlete wins silver medal at British Masters in fantastic performance

Clonmel AC’s John Laste, who was second over 55 in the British Masters 3k Walk championships in Derby last weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The British Masters Track and Field Championships took place in Derby last weekend in what were humid and warm conditions and John Laste made Clonmel AC club history as the first club member to compete in these championships.
The field was made up of the best of British masters race walkers, including two World and European champions and record holders. The race over 3,000m started and soon John was well positioned in third place as the top two athletes, European champions, set a strong tempo.
John’s pace was strong going through 1km in 5 mins 44 secs. He kept that tempo going over the next five laps to finish 2nd over 55 in 17 mins 49.22 secs. This was a fantastic performance and a brilliant experience as the judging was top class. No doubt the experience gained from this event will be invaluable in the years ahead for John.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media