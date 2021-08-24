Tipperary athlete wins silver medal at British Masters in fantastic performance

Clonmel AC’s John Laste, who was second over 55 in the British Masters 3k Walk championships in Derby last weekend
The British Masters Track and Field Championships took place in Derby last weekend in what were humid and warm conditions and John Laste made Clonmel AC club history as the first club member to compete in these championships.
The field was made up of the best of British masters race walkers, including two World and European champions and record holders. The race over 3,000m started and soon John was well positioned in third place as the top two athletes, European champions, set a strong tempo.
John’s pace was strong going through 1km in 5 mins 44 secs. He kept that tempo going over the next five laps to finish 2nd over 55 in 17 mins 49.22 secs. This was a fantastic performance and a brilliant experience as the judging was top class. No doubt the experience gained from this event will be invaluable in the years ahead for John.
