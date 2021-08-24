Deputy Martin Browne wants traffic calming measures at Newtown, Tipperary
The R494 Newtown badly needs traffic calming says the Sinn Fein TD.
Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Brown has said that action needs to be taken to tackle the consistent breaking of the speed limit on a stretch of the R494 at Newtown, Co Tipperary.
Teachta Browne said:
“Visiting Newport this week, I witnessed how the 50kph limit on the stretch of road at Newtown Post office and Reidy’s of Newtown is consistently broken, despite a blind bend and no footpath on the road in question.
Deputy Martin Browne
“This is posing a particular danger for motorists and pedestrians alike. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable as they must walk on the side of the road as there is no footpath, while motorists pulling out onto the road are faced with traffic coming round the blind bend at speed.
“I have written to Tipperary County Council requesting that speed monitoring is carried out at this location, and that consideration be given to installing electric speed display signs and speed bumps in the area.
“I am also raising the need for a bus shelter near Gleesons of Portroe and for the timetable to be reviewed so that there are more suitable pick up times for people who want to connect to other services, such as those from Nenagh.”
