Tragedy: Lady in her 60's loses her life in road fatality near Thurles , Tipperary

The sole occupant of the car died following a collision with a truck

Gardaí in Thurles are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, that occurred in the townland of Longford Pass on the southbound M8 motorway, south of junction 4 at approximately 11.30a.m. this morning Tuesday 24th August, 2021.

A female driver, (late 60s), the sole occupant of her car was fatally injured when in collision with a truck. Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in South Tipperary General, Hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course. The male driver, (mid 20s) of the truck was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics.

The road remains closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct their examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the M8 southbound, south of junction 4, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on (0504) 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.