29/08/2021

Country style house that oozes character in Cappawhite now on the market

For Sale by Private Treaty.
Old style country House on c.1.75 acres at Moanvaun, Cappawhite .

This two storey detached country house on c.1.75 acre is situated less than 3 Kms from Cappawhite village off the Cappawhite/ Annacarty/ Dundrum Road towards Hollyford in a peaceful and tranquil rural location enjoying pleasant views of the local picturesque countryside.
The property oozes character, is in sound structural order and only needs minor refurbishment internally.
Accommodation comprises; tiled hallway,kitchen with s.s. unit and presses, plumbed for washing machine. Solid-fuel stove on raised stone plinth. Small diner off kitchen, Diningroom with wooden floor and open hearth slate fireplace, drawing room with tiled floor / open hearth tiled fireplace/bay window,
Library with double doors to outside garden, downstairs toilet with whb, understairs closet, 3 upstairs bedrooms,spacious bathroom and toilet with shower.2 upstairs bedrooms with whb and open hearth.
The main bedroom is very spacious and suited to ensuite if desired.
Services; mains water & electricity, septic tank, oil fired central heating, garden shed, front lawn with concrete pathway from roadside.
Mature garden and lawn at rear with mature trees and hedging thereon.
There is also an old cottage type residence on this property suitable for renovation with Independent access.
Sols. English Leahy & Co Tipperary.
Vendor: Ms Ulla Holzapfel
Viewing strictly by appointment through this Office.
Price; Open to offers in the region of €295,000
For one wishing to acquire a country residence in a peaceful rural location approx 1 hour from Limerick & Cork City with potential to develop further viewing is to be highly recommended.
For further details and viewing arrangements please contact Noel Corcoran Auctioneers MIPAV, Tipperary Town 062-52233 or 086-8176538

