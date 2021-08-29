Georgian town house in Clonmel for sale

St. Anne’s, The Quay, Clonmel
Power & Walsh are delighted to bring this substantial, three storey, 4 bedroom Georgian Townhouse to the market.
With overall accommodation extending to 3,600 sq. ft approx., this property was built c. 1840. The house boasts many classic Georgian features such as high ceilings throughout, original pillars in entrance hall, many with the original ornate plaster work and spacious and bright beautifully appointed rooms.
One attractive feature of this property is the benefit of two self contained apartments with separate entrance, which are generating a rental income.
This stunning property, which is in excellent condition throughout, overlooks the Denis Burke Park and River Suir with beautiful views of the mountains. There is a rear entrance from Angelsea Street.
The BER rating is C3.
This property needs to be viewed to be truly appreciated.
For further information, please contact Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@powerwalsh.ie
