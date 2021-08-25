Tipperary AC's 'Golden Girls' - sisters win national athletic titles

The Fitzgerald sisters, Grace and Lucy, members of Tipperary Town Athletic Club, who both won Triple Jump gold medals at the recent National Juvenile Athletics Championships
Congratulations to sisters Grace and Lucy Fitzgerald of Tipperary Town AC who both won gold medals at the All Ireland Juvenile Championships in Tullamore on Saturday.
Grace won the U18 Triple Jump event and Lucy won the U16 Triple Jump competition.
We'll be hearing a lot more from these talented athletes in the years to come.
More News
The Fitzgerald sisters, Grace and Lucy, members of Tipperary Town Athletic Club, who both won Triple Jump gold medals at the recent National Juvenile Athletics Championships
A competitor from previous years taking part in the Knock Me Down Challenge which is on again this Saturday, August 28
Ann Deveraux (Project Coordinator Early Years), Olive Carter (Project Lead), Susan McGlone (Tusla, Manager - Parent Support Programme) and Niamh Hogan (Project Coordinator Family Support)
Moyne Templetouhy's Captain Tossy Hamill is presented with the Roadstone sponsored Mid Intermediate Hurling Final trophy by Mid Chairman Joe O' Sullivan and Mid Secretary Catherine Dunne, and Roadston
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.