25/08/2021

A great day for the beach before Tipperary kids return to school

Donegal retains 13 Blue Flag beaches

Tipperary people are heading for the beach today

Noel Dundon

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Temperatures are set to soar in Tipperary today

Tipperary people are availing of the great spell of weather to head to the beach today ahead of the kids return to school.

Temperatures are set to soar once again across the Premier County and people are making the most of the last chance to grab some sun and fun before the majority of kids head back to school next week. Picnics and ice-cream are the order of the day right no and they prepare to head off to the closest hotspots including Tramore, Clonea, Youghal and of course our own Lough Derg which has also seen a huge influx of visitors in recent times - the local life boat crew was called into action for the third time in three days as they went to the assistance of in-trouble boatspeople.

It has been a good summer for the children, weather wise, and the last few days of the break have been fantastic. People are encouraged to bring plenty of sun cream and to be careful of bathing in deep areas, including lakes, quarries and at the seaside - never bathe alone.

