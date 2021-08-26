Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Tipperary Golf: Julie and Paul win the Vice Captain's Prizes at Cahir Park

CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB

Tipperary Golf: Julie and Paul win the Vice Captain's Prizes at Cahir Park

Julie Connolly (22) was a deserving winner of the Ladies Vice Captain’s prize at Cahir Park last weekend with a score of 39 points. She is seen here acceptig her prize from Lady Captain Ger Lyons.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Open Noel Ahearne Memorial Cup
This competition open to Men and Ladies will be played over three days Friday 27 to Sunday, August 29 in memory of very popular young man Noel Ahearne, a great clubman, who unfortunately lost his brave battle with serious illness in early 2020.


Vice Captains' Weekend
Vice Captain Margaret Gill enjoyed huge and well deserved support from Club Ladies for her Prize weekend run over three days jointly with Men's Vice Captain Gary Morrison on Friday 13 to Sunday, August 15. All weather conditions possible were experienced and no Club Member failed to fulfil their tee time in support of Margaret and Gary.
There was great excitement and delight when final scores of Ladies announced and Julie Connolly (H/C 22) had won with 39 pts. The second and third prizes were divided on countback by Mother and Daughter Anne Fitzgerald (H/C 23) and Lisa Blackett (H/C 36), both with 38 Pts. Gross prize went to Caitlin Fitzgerald (H/C 14) 21 pts.
Margaret expressed congratulations to all the prize winners and thanked all Members for their support and for playing on a wonderful weekend.

Paul O'Sullivan (left) who was winner of the Vice-Captain's Prize last weekend. On right, presenting the prize is Cahir Park Golf Club vice-captain Gary Morrison


In the mens Paul O’Sullivan won with a 64 nett on a countback. Colm O’Flaherty took second with Jack White recording a 73 to win the gross. Third place went to Tobias Moran with a 65nett.
A special congrats to Colm O’Flaherty and Riobard Broderick who both recorded holes in one on the 3rd and 5th respectively during the Vice Captains weekend.
Men's Vice Captain Gary Morrison concluded with thanking everyone who made it another memorable weekend in the Park.
Lotto
The Lotto Results for Sunday August 22 are as follows: 31, 5, 13, 14. No Jackpot winner this week. Next weeks Jackpot will be €550.
Thank you to everyone for their continued support.


LADIES GOLF NEWS
Ladies Open Hospice Day Champagne Scramble
Lady Captain Ger Lyons and all the ladies of Cahir Park are looking forward to hosting Annual Open Hospice Day in aid of South Tipperary Hospice on Thursday, August 26 and welcoming friends from Clubs far and wide. This year Tee Times for Hospice Day, which is open to Men as well as ladies, have been extended to Wednesday afternoon, August 25 to accommodate those unable to play on Thursday with many thanks to Men's Captain Francis and his team.
The Open Scramble is very kindly sponsored by Noel Flanagan Cahir Carpets and Ned Grant Builders and there are beautiful prizes to be won. There is a Raffle on the day and all support is appreciated for the benefit of South Tipperary Hospice.

Young Tipperary golfer is crowned Boys U16 Irish champion

Donncha Cleary

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media