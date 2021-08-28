Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Live soccer in Tipperary this Sunday - All of tomorrow's TSDL fixtures

SOCCER

Rosegreen Ryangers’ Jack Marshall gets past Shane Egan (Kilsheelan United) during last Sunday’s Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park v Peake Villa, 12pm M Duffy
Vee Rovers v Glengoole United, 3pm M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Cashel Town, 3pm P Keane
Clonmel Town v St Michael’s, 3pm J Lyons, M Duffy, G Burke

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm G Ward
St Michael’s v Tipperary Town, 3pm G Ward
Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa, 12pm J Lyons

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Mullinahone v Kilsheelan United, 12pm G Burke
Rosegreen Rangers v St Nicholas, 3pm N Coughlan
Galbally United v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Coady

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Killenaule Rovers v Donohill and District, 3pm D Williams
Moyglass United v Dualla, 12pm N Coughlan
Suirside v Powerstown, 12pm E Ryan
Tipperary Town v Clerihan, 3pm M Coady

