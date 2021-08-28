Live soccer in Tipperary this Sunday - All of tomorrow's TSDL fixtures

Rosegreen Ryangers’ Jack Marshall gets past Shane Egan (Kilsheelan United) during last Sunday’s Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park v Peake Villa, 12pm M Duffy
Vee Rovers v Glengoole United, 3pm M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Cashel Town, 3pm P Keane
Clonmel Town v St Michael’s, 3pm J Lyons, M Duffy, G Burke
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm G Ward
St Michael’s v Tipperary Town, 3pm G Ward
Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa, 12pm J Lyons
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Mullinahone v Kilsheelan United, 12pm G Burke
Rosegreen Rangers v St Nicholas, 3pm N Coughlan
Galbally United v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Killenaule Rovers v Donohill and District, 3pm D Williams
Moyglass United v Dualla, 12pm N Coughlan
Suirside v Powerstown, 12pm E Ryan
Tipperary Town v Clerihan, 3pm M Coady
More News
Rosegreen Ryangers’ Jack Marshall gets past Shane Egan (Kilsheelan United) during last Sunday’s Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game
Holycross-Ballycahill's Cathal Barrett spent most of his time in defence, but was sorely missed from the attack then.
Dr Hayley Wood has combined her experience working in mental health with her health and wellness coaching skills to present a straightforward approach to overall health with a primary focus on mental
Tipperary County Council plans to erect a permanent memorial for Tipperary’s first female Councillor Marian Tobin
Brigid Teehan painting the mural at Denis Burke Park, Clonmel for next month’s Applefest, as part of Heritage Week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.