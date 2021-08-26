SSE Renewables donates €10K to communities

SSE Renewables, Ireland’s leading developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy, has donated over €10,000 to nine community groups in the Limerick and Tipperary border area through its Coomacheo Community Fund.



The company has published its Community Investment Review that contains information on the €1.1 million donated to 412 projects across Ireland in 2020/2021. The company provides voluntary community funding from its wind farms in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects.



The Coomacheo Community Fund, which distributes wind powered funding on behalf of Knockastanna Wind Farm, donated over €10,000 to nine community groups including schools, sports clubs and community centres.



Cappawhite National School will be putting this year’s funding towards purchasing a second-hand prefab to enable the school to continue with breakfast club and after school facilities. Principal, Alice Flynn said: “This community funding will enable us to continue to provide this much needed service. Cappawhite National School is a DEIS school and has many families who benefit from the support of this breakfast club and, after school we can assist parents in childcare. Pupils also get much-needed assistance with homework and are provided with a breakfast before school and meal after school.”



SSE Renewables has donated €1.1m to 412 projects through its annual Community Fund across Ireland in 2020/2021. Details of these donations made to Irish communities in the last year are contained in the company’s annual Community Investment Review, published this week. The donation, made to local groups, sports organisations and schools among others, is the largest-ever yearly investment made by SSE Renewables into local communities from its wind farms.



The latest Community Fund donation brings the total contribution made by SSE Renewables to local communities in Ireland to €8.9m so far since 2004. In that time the Community Fund awards have supported over 3,200 projects and good causes in the areas closest to its wind farms.



SSE Renewables, which is the power behind leading green energy provider and sister company SSE Airtricity, provides voluntary funding every year to community groups in the vicinity of its wind farms in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects as well as social and environmental projects to enable community development.



The Community Investment Review highlights how in the last year SSE Renewables has also provided Covid-19 relief supports to communities when they needed it most during the pandemic. Over €350,000 was distributed within six months to help local Covid-19 response efforts. This funding was awarded to community groups operating near SSE Renewables’ wind farms located in Cork, Cavan, Donegal, Wexford, Monaghan, Sligo, Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary and Galway.



Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables said “The past year has demonstrated to us all how important our local communities are. We are thankful that communities have trusted us to provide financial support during this difficult year. We are committed to using the green recovery and the growth of our renewables infrastructure to help even more groups in the future.”



The company’s Community Investment Review also demonstrates its continued commitment to operating in a net zero world and supporting a green economy through the delivery of new renewable energy assets to achieve a net zero future.