27/08/2021

Tipperary ladies footballers name unchanged side for do-or-die clash with Tyrone

LADIES FOOTBALL

Tipperary manager Declan Carr has named an unchanged side for the crucial game with Tyrone in Kinnegad on Saturday.

IT’S all about survival for Tipperary on Saturday. 

Tipperary take on Tyrone in a Senior Relegation Championship Final in Kinnegad (2pm), with the winners here assured of Senior fare again in 2022, while the losers will drop the Intermediate grade. 

The game will be available to view at the LGFA and TG4’s dedicated Championship portal https://page.inplayer.com/ peilnamban/ 

 

Saturday, August 28   

TG4 All-Ireland SFC Relegation play-off Final    

Tipperary v Tyrone; Kinnegad, 2pm  

THESE two counties met as recently as 2017 in a TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final – and now they’re focused on trying to avoid relegation from the Senior grade.  

Tipp won the Intermediate title on that occasion, dropped back down in 2018, and came back up a year later.  

The Premier County were competitive in the 2020 Senior Championship but are now facing the prospect of potential relegation.  

Tyrone won the Intermediate crown in 2018 and have held their own in the Senior ranks since then.  

Finishing bottom of their respective groups plunged Tipp and Tyrone into the relegation play-offs and this is the last chance for both to preserve their Senior status.  

Tipp lost out to fellow Munster side Kerry last time out, as Tyrone fell to Ulster rivals Cavan.  

Tipperary manager Declan Carr has named an unchanged starting team as Tyrone opt for two changes in personnel following their extra-time defeat to Cavan.  

For Tyrone, Reagan Fay and Niamh McGirr are handed starts for this crucial tie, as Dearbhaile Gallagher and Emma Hegarty drop out.  

Niamh O’Neill is a player that Tipperary must keep tabs on, as she’s notched 0-24 for Tyrone to date in the 2021 Championship, while Angela McGuigan is Tipp’s leading scorer with a more modest total of 0-7.  

Tipperary (v Tyrone): L Fitzpatrick (capt.); L Nagle, M Curley, E Cronin; E Kelly, L Spillane, L Dillon; O O’Dwyer, A O’Shea; C O’Dwyer, A Fennessy, N Hayes; R Howard, M Creedon, A McGuigan.  

Tyrone (v Tipperary): K Byrne; M Kerr, T McLaughlin (capt.), J Barrett; J Lyons, N Woods, N Hughes; R Fay, E.J. Gervin; N McGirr, E Brennan, A McHugh; N O’Neill, G Rafferty, S Byrne.  

