Deaths in Tipperary Monday August 30

The death has occurred of Maureen Kennedy (née Hickey)

Woodline, Kilbrean, Killarney, Kerry / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

and formerly of Deelish Park, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Carrick on Suir and London. Beloved wife of the late Frederick (Fred) and loving mother of the late Paul. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her daughter Sonia and son Trevor, son-in-law David Cahill and daughter-in-law Ursula, her much loved grandchildren Jack, Aaron, Liam, Gavin and Megan, sisters Annie and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her brothers Peter and Junior and her sisters Betty, Eileen and Sheila.

"May She Rest In Peace"



In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a Private Funeral will take place for Maureen Kennedy in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney on Tuesday morning. Maureen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care, UHK.



The death has occurred of Tony Tony Houlihan

Aherlow Heights, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Houlihan, Aherlow Heights, Tipperary Town, August 29th, 2021, after a short illness, peacefully, at Limerick University Hospital. Tony, deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Anne, nephews Noel and his wife Sinead, Brendan and his wife Marcella and Sam, nieces Geraldine and Claudia, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Tony will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021, at 12 noon and burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

The death has occurred of Dolores O'Sullivan (née Crowe)

Barbaha, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary

Dolores O'Sullivan, Barbaha, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, August 28th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, beloved wife of John Joe and loving mother of John, Gerard and Eileen (Kennedy). Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, brother Dermot, daughters-in-law Catríona and Maura, son-in-law John, her adored grandchildren Keeva, Jack, Ronan, Doireann, Eoghan, Robyn, Ewan and Ellen, sisters-in-law Nonie, Sally and Eileen, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.Funeral arrangements later.





The death has occurred of Lucy Tuohy (née O'Connor)

Hill House, Coalbrook, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary / Inagh, Clare

Lucy Tuohy (née O'Connor), Hill House, Coalbrook, Thurles, Co Tipperary and formerly of Inagh Co Clare, in her 88th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Eddie (Ned), her sisters Bridie, Mary, Anne, Teresa, Kitty and her brothers Joe, Miko and Patrick. Lucy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.Deeply regretted by her loving children, Sheila, Sean, Carmel, Maureen, Deirdre and Eamonn, daughter-in-law Yvonne, her 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her sister Peggy and brothers Tom and Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Lucy Rest In Peace.



Reposing in her home in Coalbrook on Monday (Aug 30th) from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.