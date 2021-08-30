Is the pendulum in Tipperary soccer about to swing back towards Clonmel Town?

Clonmel Town’s Jack O'Donnell gets his head to the ball ahead of St Michael’s Colin Bargary during the Premier League clash between the sides at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex on Sunday last.
Clonmel Town 1 St Michael’s 1
For a long time these two teams have been at the summit of the TSDL, with the Tipperary town side having the upper hand in recent years, but this result and results over the past few weeks for the home side could finally be showing the slow shift of power back to the Clonmel side after an excellent performance at the Complex on Sunday afternoon.
After a first half when neither side was able to fashion any real chance of opening the scoring, it took a sublime solo effort from Rhys O’ Regan to give his side a lead they deserved at that point in the game.
St Michael’s had started the brighter and had plenty of possession but never threatened the Town goal. Once the home side had got a foothold, both Jake French Davis and Jack O’Donnell tested Adrian Walsh.
The hosts got on top in the second half and O’ Regan was causing trouble for the Saints rearguard, long before he cut inside John O’Brien before unleashing an unstoppable effort to the top corner.
But as expected the champions responded well, and forced Evan Comerford to make a couple of good saves. But just when it looked like Town had done enough to win it, former Irish International Paul Breen found himself free in the Town box to plant his header to the net and ensure a share of the spoils.
More News
Clonmel Town’s Jack O'Donnell gets his head to the ball ahead of St Michael’s Colin Bargary during the Premier League clash between the sides at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.