Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Is the pendulum in Tipperary soccer about to swing back towards Clonmel Town?

TIPPERARY SOCCER

Is the pendulum in Tipperary soccer about to swing back towards Clonmel Town?

Clonmel Town’s Jack O'Donnell gets his head to the ball ahead of St Michael’s Colin Bargary during the Premier League clash between the sides at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex on Sunday last.

Reporter:

Liam Browne

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Clonmel Town 1 St Michael’s 1
For a long time these two teams have been at the summit of the TSDL, with the Tipperary town side having the upper hand in recent years, but this result and results over the past few weeks for the home side could finally be showing the slow shift of power back to the Clonmel side after an excellent performance at the Complex on Sunday afternoon.
After a first half when neither side was able to fashion any real chance of opening the scoring, it took a sublime solo effort from Rhys O’ Regan to give his side a lead they deserved at that point in the game.
St Michael’s had started the brighter and had plenty of possession but never threatened the Town goal. Once the home side had got a foothold, both Jake French Davis and Jack O’Donnell tested Adrian Walsh.
The hosts got on top in the second half and O’ Regan was causing trouble for the Saints rearguard, long before he cut inside John O’Brien before unleashing an unstoppable effort to the top corner.
But as expected the champions responded well, and forced Evan Comerford to make a couple of good saves. But just when it looked like Town had done enough to win it, former Irish International Paul Breen found himself free in the Town box to plant his header to the net and ensure a share of the spoils.

Clonoulty/Rossmore pull clear of Mullinahone in final quarter of Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship opener

COUNTY TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media