Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday August 31

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Carew (née Fielding)

Comeragh View, Heywood Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Carew (nee Fielding), Comeragh View, Heywood Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Barntown, Co. Wexford.

Lily passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Fred, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Penelope and Hilary (Walsh), grandchildren Clare and Dominic, brothers Kieran and Tom, sister Imelda (Nolan), son-in-law Jeddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Thursday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the youtube link https://youtu.be/tRv4IRgMc4o. Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium at 3.00pm.

The death has occurred of Kevin CARNEY

Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Tipperary

Carney, Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 29th 2021. Kevin, deeply regretted by his mother Monica, father Michael, sister Shannen, brother Daniel, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery



The death has occurred of Bobby Griffin

Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Bobby Griffin, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Bobby passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Tony and Stanley and sister Teresa O’Connor, he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughter Sandra, son Nigel, brothers Leonard and Eamonn, sisters Nollaig (O'Callaghan), Carmel (O'Keeffe) and Eileen (McGrane), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private cremation service will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

The death has occurred of Michael Heffernan

Deerpark, Shronell, Lattin, Tipperary / Emly, Tipperary

Heffernan, Deerpark, Shronell, Lattin, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Monemore, Emly, Co. Tipperary 30th August 2021. Michael. Predeceased by his father John, brother John & grandson Aaron. Deeply regretted by devoted partner Mary, daughters Erica & Melinda, brothers Pat & Tom, sisters Kathleen, Patricia, Mary, Geraldine & Tina, sons-in-law Mattie & Vincent, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Holly, Sarah-Jane, Ruby-Rose & Freddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.



The death has occurred of Josephine (Fena) Molloy (née Kennedy)

Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Tipperary / Portlaw, Waterford

The death has occurred of Josephine (Fena) Molloy (nee Kennedy), Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Portlaw, Co. Waterford. Fena passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mick and brother Tom she will be sadly missed by her daughters Linda, Donna, Denise and Terry, sons Patrick and Conor, brothers Edmond and Michéal, sisters Terry (Walshe), Breda (Barnett) and May (Miller), grandchildren, great-grandson, sons-in-law Brendan, Michael and Noel, daughter-in-law Samantha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dermot CROWE

Burgess, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 RX63

Peacefully, in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Recently predeceased by his beloved sister Dolores O'Sullivan and by his parents Denis & Nora Mary. Will be sadly missed by by his loving wife Nonie and cherished sons Denis & Michael, grandchildren Emilie, Lauren, Hayden, Diarmuid & Thomas, sister Margaret Slattery, daughters in law Kerrie & Yvonne, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Dermot Rest In Peace

Reposing for family and friends at his home in Burgess (E45 RX63) this Friday from 4 o'c. Remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam E45 D993, on Saturday for his Funeral Mass at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard. Please observe adherence to social distancing and face covering rules. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below. The livestream of his Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Donations, in lieu of Mass cards & flowers, can be made to North Tipperary Hospice.

The death has occurred of John McGrath

Glasnevin, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary

John McGrath, Glasnevin Dublin formerly Barnane, Templmore, Co. Tipperary, 29th of August 2021,

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Renee, devoted daughter Triona and Sons Liam and Frank, Grandchildren, Eoin, Lucy, Johnny and Carter, Brothers Liam and Michael, sister Breda, Sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Requiem mass in St. Columba parish church Iona Road on Thursday Morning at 10-30 am. Interment in Drom Cemetery afterwards.

messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

The death has occurred of Mary Brophy

Lisballyard, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Agnes and her brother Patrick. Cherished sister of John, Kathleen, Margaret, Agnes, Michael, Breda, Josephine and Donal. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, wider family circle and friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE IN THE ARMS OF JESUS

House private please. Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning at 11:45am to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for family Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lorrha cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com

In effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Mary’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.