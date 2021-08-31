Sadness as Tipperary brother and sister die within days of each other

The bordering communities of Carrigatogher and Burgess outside Nenagh were in mourning this week following the death of a local brother and sister within days of each other.

Dolores O'Sullivan, Barbaha, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, on August 28.

Her brother, Dermot Crowe, Burgess, died peacefully in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, on August 30.

Dolores was the beloved wife of John Joe and loving mother of John, Gerard and Eileen (Kennedy). Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, daughters-in-law Catríona and Maura, son-in-law John, her adored grandchildren Keeva, Jack, Ronan, Doireann, Eoghan, Robyn, Ewan and Ellen, sisters-in-law Nonie, Sally and Eileen, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

She is reposing at her home (E45 VK63), this Tuesday, for family and friends, from 2pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam, for Funeral Mass at 12pm with burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery, Portroe.

The late Dolores O'Sullivan

Dermot will be sadly missed by by his loving wife Nonie and cherished sons Denis and Michael; grandchildren Emilie, Lauren, Hayden, Diarmuid and Thomas; sister Margaret Slattery; daughters-in-law Kerrie and Yvonne; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Dermot is reposing for family and friends at his home in Burgess (E45 RX63) this Friday from 4pm. Remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam E45 D993, on Saturday for his Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard.