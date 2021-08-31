Tipperary Premier League hat-tricks for Alan Condon and Ronan McGuire

Vee Rovers 5 – 2 Glengoole United

Vee Rovers finally got off the mark with a good win in Clogheen on Sunday as Glengoole United shipped another big defeat in early season.

Both sides started well and were evenly matched before an Alan Condon header opened the scoring for the home side. But directly from the kick off, the visitors attacked back downfield and had the ball in the net courtesy of a well taken effort by Danny Rafter.

After that Glengoole had the better of the exchanges and it took some good net minding by Tomas Quirke to keep the scores level at the break.

But the second period belonged to the home side and they retook the lead ten minutes in through a Dylan Flynn goal.

Minutes after that Condon got his second when he headed home from a corner kick, and in the 70th minute Glengoole’s fragility at set pieces was apparent for a third time when Jake Kiely volleyed in the home sides fourth goal.

With ten minutes left on the clock and the home side now rampant, Alan Condon finally completed his hat trick when he hammered home a penalty kick after being fouled in the area.

The final goal went to the visitors through a Jamie Carey strike, but at that point it was no more than a consolation effort.



Cahir Park 0 – 3 Peake Villa

Peake Villa continued their good run of early season form when they beat a young but spirited Cahir Park side who are slowly getting their own season up to speed after a slow start. The visitors were in control of the game from early on after they dominated the early exchanges, and they eventually found a way past the home defence in the 23rd minute, when striker Ronan McGuire got on the end of a cross and looped a header over the stranded Park keeper.

The home side settled after that and had some good half chances to get back into the game, with the best coming from a 40 yard strike by Benny Ryan with the Villa keeper beaten. But they succumbed to a sucker punch in the final minute of the half when Villa opened up the home defence leaving McGuire one on one with the keeper, and he made no mistake to double his side’s lead.

The second half was a more languid affair with the Thurles side sitting back on their advantage and inviting the home side to try to break them down, which they were unable to do despite many valiant attempts.

Peake Villa finally assured the points in the final minute when Ronan McGuire completed his hat trick with another tidy finish after the Park defence were caught on the break.