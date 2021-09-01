Tonights Lotto could hit €13million - could the winner come from Tipperary?

Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot is heading for an estimated €13 million which could become the largest Lotto jackpot roll since 2016. Earlier this year a family syndicate from Kilkenny City celebrated
January 2016 was the last time the Lotto exceeded €13million.
Excitement continues to grow all over Ireland as the Lotto jackpot rolls to a truly life-altering €13 million (estimated).
Tonight’s draw will mark the largest Lotto jackpot roll that the game has seen in over five years. The last time a Lotto jackpot exceeded €13 million was in January 2016 when a lucky ticketholder from Belmullet, Co. Mayo scooped the jackpot prize of €13,793,435.
So far this year, the Lotto jackpot has been won by five players in Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Cork and Galway. The next winner of the Lotto jackpot could see them catapulted onto the Lotto hall of fame as the 12th largest winner ever in the history of the game.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is a big one! It has been over five years since Lotto players in Ireland have seen a Lotto jackpot hit a potential €13 million. The current jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and in last Saturday’s (28th August) draw, 23 separate players came agonisingly close to scooping the prize on offer by matching five numbers, missing out on the €12.4 million jackpot by just one number.
"The next winner of the jackpot could become Lotto royalty as possibly the 12th largest Lotto winner since the game was launched in Ireland in 1988. As with all mega jackpot draws, we continue to expect a big uptake in ticket sales for Wednesday night’s draw and we are encouraging all of our players to avoid queues and to purchase their tickets early, in-store, in-app or on www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm deadline.”
More News
President's Prize winner at Clonmel Golf Club last weekend, Donald Binchy who returned 43 points playing off 13.
Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot is heading for an estimated €13 million which could become the largest Lotto jackpot roll since 2016. Earlier this year a family syndicate from Kilkenny City celebrated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.