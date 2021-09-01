Tonights Lotto could hit €13million - could the winner come from Tipperary?

Excitement continues to grow all over Ireland as the Lotto jackpot rolls to a truly life-altering €13 million (estimated).

Tonight’s draw will mark the largest Lotto jackpot roll that the game has seen in over five years. The last time a Lotto jackpot exceeded €13 million was in January 2016 when a lucky ticketholder from Belmullet, Co. Mayo scooped the jackpot prize of €13,793,435.

So far this year, the Lotto jackpot has been won by five players in Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Cork and Galway. The next winner of the Lotto jackpot could see them catapulted onto the Lotto hall of fame as the 12th largest winner ever in the history of the game.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is a big one! It has been over five years since Lotto players in Ireland have seen a Lotto jackpot hit a potential €13 million. The current jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and in last Saturday’s (28th August) draw, 23 separate players came agonisingly close to scooping the prize on offer by matching five numbers, missing out on the €12.4 million jackpot by just one number.

"The next winner of the jackpot could become Lotto royalty as possibly the 12th largest Lotto winner since the game was launched in Ireland in 1988. As with all mega jackpot draws, we continue to expect a big uptake in ticket sales for Wednesday night’s draw and we are encouraging all of our players to avoid queues and to purchase their tickets early, in-store, in-app or on www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm deadline.”