01/09/2021

Tipperary Golf: Donald Binchy cross-examined by huge field in President's Prize but still judges win to perfection

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB

President's Prize winner at Clonmel Golf Club last weekend, Donald Binchy who returned 43 points playing off 13.

Huge entry for President Con Hogan’s Prize - Donald Binchy wins!


There was a huge entry of 172 for our popular President’s Prize on Saturday last, August 28


The weather was spectacular the course would have stood up against any other course in the land! And there was a very popular winner in Donald Binchy, a name synonymous with Clonmel Golf Club over many generations now.

It didn't take the jury long to deliberate and beyond any reasonable doubt a returned score of 43 Pts from Mr Donald Binchy (13) made him top golfer of the day. Picking up the prize on Saturday evening last Donald spoke very highly of the club and the course and all who contribute to make it a great place.

Runner up spot goes to Mr Thomas Power (10) shooting 42 Pts. Third place goes to Master Joe Hawkins (15) with a fine score of 40 Pts. Gross score to Mr James Cleary (1) 36 Pts. Master Sean Walsh (20) with 40 Pts beating on a count back. Billy Lambe (17) took fifth prize with 40 Pts.

Senior and Past President winners were Noel O'Brien (20) and Sean Callaghan (17) respectively.

