Tipperary Town Library issues invitation to design a Fairy Door

Tipperary Town Library would like to invite children of all ages to create their very own Fairy Door. These fairy doors will be placed into our Magical Enchanted Forest Display. Prizes for the most innovative doors! Competition closes the 16th of September .
