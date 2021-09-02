Tipperary gardaí probe damage to vehicle outside Nenagh
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating damage caused to a vehicle at Ballyvillane, Nenagh, overnight between Saturday and Sunday last.
It was one of a number of incidents that gardaí responded to at Ballyvillane over the weekend; a male and female were arrested.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a male has been arrested and charged in relation to criminal damage to property at Glean Glas, Roscrea, last Saturday.
