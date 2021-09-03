Tipperary gardaí make number of suspected drink and drug driving arrests
The gardaí in Tipperary made a number of arrests in relation to drink driving and drug driving in the Nenagh District over the past week.
A male motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Parkmore, Roscrea, last Saturday. He was taken to Nenagh Garda station.
Another male motorist was arrested for speeding near Knock, Roscrea, on Wednesday of last week. He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
A male motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Summerhill, Nenagh, on Wednesday evening of last week.
