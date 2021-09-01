Tipperary County Council gives go ahead for major Nenagh development

Tipperary County Council has given the green light to a major housing and nursing home development at Tyone, Nenagh.

This June, Lisbunny Developments Ltd submitted plans to the council to build 67 homes, a 90-bed nursing home, a health centre, and creche on the site near Nenagh Hospital.

The residential units will consist of five one-bed semi-detached bungalows; five two-bed semi-detached bungalows; 13 two-bed mid-terrace bungalows; two two-storey four-bed semi-detached houses; two two-storey four-bed mid-terrace houses; 14 two-storey three-bed semi-detached houses; 14 two-storey two-bed mid-terrace houses, and one apartment building.

The apartment building will consist of eight one-bed apartments and four two-bed apartments over two storeys as follows: two two-bed and four one-bed apartments on the ground floor; two two-bed and four one-bed apartments on the first floor.

The development will also include new internal road ways and footpaths, a proposed new distributor road to the north and east of the proposed development, pedestrian/cycle access off the existing Tyone road to the west of the site, vehicular access from the existing Ormond Drive, south of proposed site, new vehicular and pedestrian access, new boundary treatments, landscaping, drainage, and site services including a new ESB Medium Voltage (MV) substation building and all ancillary site works

The development was granted, subject to 23 conditions.