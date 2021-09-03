Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Tipperary County Council extends planning permission for Borrisoleigh development

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has granted an application to extend the duration of planning permission, on an application by A & P Tipper Hire Ltd, for the construction of a purpose built 86-bedroom two-storey nursing home at the former Convent of Mercy at Pallas Street, Borrisoland South, Borrisoleigh.

The applicant sought the extension on the grounds that the development company tasked with the development was now dissolved and the applicant was actively pursuing a partner to develop and operate the facility.

They told the council in their submission that the Covid-19 pandemic had been a challenge with regard to securing the necessary investment.

The applicant told the council that they were hoping to conclude a joint venture agreement in 2022 and to commence construction in 2023.

The proposed development will involve utilising and upgrading an existing vehicular access along with the provision of car parking, connections to public utilities and all ancillary site works on land to the rear and also partially within the curtilage of the former convent, a recorded protected structure.

