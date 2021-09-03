Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Castlefest: Tipperary festival postponed as lifting of restrictions comes just too late

Castlefest: Tipperary festival postponed as lifting of restrictions comes just too late

Nenagh musician Bubba Shakespeare busking on Pearse Street

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Government’s planned reopening guidelines for the live entertainments industry will come just two days too late for this year’s Castlefest.

The popular two-day family event was scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday in Nenagh Castle field, but has had to be postponed for the second year running as the expected lifting of restrictions next Monday comes too late.

Festival organisers had hoped that capacity at the all outdoor event would have been set at 500, but with local and national Covid-19 figures rising over the past few weeks, the attendance would have been severely curtailed.

This year’s event was to have featured Mike Denver, The Conquerors with Trudi Lawlor, Fran and Muriel, Nenagh Brass Band, Ormond Comhaltas and rising talent Aishling Rafferty from Knockshegowna.

The news has been met with dismay by fans, with many commenting on the Castlefest Facebook page.

The chair of Castlefest Committee, Cllr Hughie McGrath, in a statement, said that that setback was a “huge disappointment”, but the Government unexpectedly had not relaxed restrictions to allow for increased capacity, which, in turn, was too late for the event, given the safety, artist confirmations, planning, security and compliance adjustments that may have been needed.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and we would very much like to express our disappointment at having to change the dates. We will endeavour to replan our event later this year once additional clarity on festival capacity and compliance can be confirmed,” said Cllr McGrath

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media