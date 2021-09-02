Nenagh Éire Óg donates €500 to Nenagh Rape Crisis Centre

Senior: Hard luck to our seniors who were defeated by Kilruane on Sunday last in the first round of the Co Championship. The score in the game was 1- 26 to 2- 21, Mikey Heffernan and Pearse Morris getting the two late goals. We now play Roscrea in round two the weekend after next.

Junior: Our Junior As had a great win over Roscrea in Round Two of the North Championship on Friday last. The score was 2-28 to 3-12 with Cian O Farrell and Killian Malone getting the goals either side of half time. The Junior As now play Borrisoleigh on Friday evening in Roscrea at 6.30.

Our Junior Bs will play Ballina in their final group game next weekend. The game is fixed for Saturday evening at 6.30 in Ballina.

Lotto: Last Monday night's lotto jackpot was €6,600, please support our lotto by playing online through the link on the club website.

Lotto Donation: We recently donated €500 to the Nenagh Rape Crisis Centre. This is our fifth €500 charity donation as part of our Community Lotto which was launched last year. Our next chosen charity is the Children’s Ark Paediatric Unit in University Hospital, Limerick and this donation will take place at the end of the current ten week cycle.

Tipperary Draw: The first draw in the 2021/22 draw will take place on Fri 1st October. Our team of promoters will be working on this over the coming weeks - your support in this would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the family of Dolores O'Sullivan who passed away over the weekend. Dolores' daughter Eileen Kennedy is the club's children's officer and her son in law John is a mentor with the juvenile club. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

Under 7: The Under 7 boys had a hurling blitz against Silvermines in Nenagh on Saturday morning last and a great morning was had by all. Training continues on Tuesday evenings 6-7pm for the next couple of weeks and Saturday mornings 10-11am. New faces are always welcome!

Under 9: Our Under 9 stars hosted Durlas Óg on Saturday morning in MacDonagh park in the beautiful warm Autumn sunshine. Our boys have developed their skills and ability really impressively over the summer and this was very evident during Saturday's blitz as spectators were treated to three very competitive and entertaining games.Well done to the Nenagh Éire Óg boys, who were all fantastic. Thank you very much to Durlas Óg for making the trip over to Nenagh and providing great opposition. Thanks to the older Éire Óg boys who stood in goals to make the numbers work, Evan, Robbie and Senan, thanks boys. Hurling training continues Tuesday 6-7pm and Saturday 10-11am with football training on Wednesday 5.30-6.30pm. Great to see new boys joining who are always more than welcome.

Under 11: Our Under 11 hurlers played Newport in Nenagh on Sunday morning. Three teams from each club had great battles between them. Thanks to Newport for coming in. Great to see such big numbers playing. We are always looking for new players. If anybody wishes to start they can contact us on 0874086439 or through the club social media pages.Training continues Tuesday & Friday for hurling at 6pm and Wednesday for football at 5.30.

Under 13 : Our Under 13 D team played Toomevara Tuesday evening in Nenagh at 7pm. The Under 13 A team played Murroe Boher last Friday evening in a highly entertaining challenge match in Murroe. Many thanks to Murroe Boher and well done to the boys on a very good performance. Training continues Wednesday and Friday evenings with knock out commencing the following week.

Under 15: Our Under 15 footballers took part in this year's Feile Peil on a scorching Saturday afternoon. The competition opened on a positive note as the boys beat the favorites Ardfinnan in our first match by four points. Unfortunately, we went down to a very physical Knockmealdown side in our second match. Although all three teams finished with a win each, Éire Óg were eliminated on goals scored. All in all two great performances from the boy's who represented their club with great skill and endeavor.

Training will continue on Tuesday and Thursday in preparation for the knockout stages of the competition.

Under 17: Training continues each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with the knockout stages beginning in the coming weeks.

Goalkeeping training: Goalkeeping training commenced with Shane Hennessy last week and was very well received. Any player with an interest in developing their skills in this position please let your coach know in order to be included in the goalkeeping sessions.