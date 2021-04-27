Deputy Alan Kelly to forward a motion in the Dail for a National Autism Empowerment Strategy

Research from DCU published in August 2020 found that 74% of parents with an autistic child reported that they would be faced with unique challenges as restrictions began to ease.

This week in the Dáil, the Labour Party and it’s Leader Alan Kelly TD will put forward a motion calling for a National Autism Empowerment Strategy that will be debated on Thursday evening.

In recognition that the special interests and strengths of autistic people are a vital part of our communities and society, and that we lose out when their unique insight, experience and contribution is lost, the Labour motion would ensure inclusion, equality and accountability for the autism community.

Deputy Kelly said:

“Parents spend so much time fighting with the State for their child that it leaves them exhausted and broken so our motion calling for a National Autism Empowerment Strategy is about accountability for autistic children and adults, and their families. We want a rights-based approach that ensures their inclusion and acceptance.

“The delays, cancellations and curtailments in healthcare, education and other public services caused by Covid-19 have made what was already a poor situation considerably worse for autistic people and their families. They are in a uniquely isolated and vulnerable position and studies are already showing the mark left on autistic people from lockdowns. Research from DCU published in August 2020 found that 74% of parents with an autistic child reported that they would be faced with unique challenges as restrictions began to ease. 61% reported a decline in abilities and skills of their children, with 34% noting a deterioration in their child’s ability to self-regulate emotions.

Tipperary TD, Deputy Alan Kelly

“This isolation has been reinforced by the revelations of RTÉ Investigates that the Department of Health has secretly compiled dossiers of sensitive personal information, from medical and other sources on children whose parents were fighting for supports. This adversarial practice is wrong and represents a clear breach of trust between the autism community and the State. The publication of an internal review into this matter last week has done nothing to restore confidence as it lacks the independence and transparency so urgently required. The fact that this review was published without any outreach to the autism community adds further insult to injury.

“We know that early diagnosis and intervention for autistic children is critically important, but waiting times for both assessments and services that have always been bad are now intolerable. The HSE has confirmed an average 19-month waiting time for children’s assessment of needs, with 5,078 assessment of need applications overdue for completion. This is in contravention of the legal requirements under the Disability Act 2005, which states that assessments for children with additional needs, such as autism, should be commenced within 3 months and completed within 6 months. It’s clear that the Government’s own National Autism Plan is an abject failure. It’s time for a new strategy focused on empowerment.

“The Labour Party motion seeks to redress the failings of the State and introduce a new National Autism Empowerment Strategy which takes a rights-based approach to the inclusion and acceptance of autistic people in Irish life. The Labour motion calls for direct involvement in the development of a national strategy from autistic people and their families through working groups and direct consultation with the community. It suggests learning from best practice abroad, the Maltese Persons with the Autism Spectrum (Empowerment) Act 2016. If followed, it would establishment an Irish Autism Advisory Council, similar to the Maltese Autism Advisory Council, to advise and guide Government on autism strategy and which holds Government to account.

“There is an urgent need to address waiting lists, occupational therapy, speech and language and other areas of concerns. The Labour motion calls for the immediate recruitment of additional therapists to ensure early intervention which would lead to a best practice model of service delivery. There is also a real need for a sustained autism inclusiveness campaign to equip everyone with the best information and end any biases, conscious or otherwise. We have much to learn as a society about the autism community to ensure that we are building inclusive communities. One tangible way to bridge this information gap is the inclusion of a question on autism in the next national census to determine the number of autistic people in the State.

“A clear system of accountability and scrutiny relating to autism service provision is urgently required in this country. Labour’s motion seeks to change how the health care, educational, employment and social needs of people with autism are to be addressed throughout their lives and across the public service in terms of access to services, justice, housing, employment and social inclusion, with parity of access as the underpinning goal. Autistic people and their families must be empowered to live full and independent lives rooted in the fundamental dignity of every human being.”