Judging underway for Network Ireland Women in Business Awards

Network Ireland branches across the country including Tipperary have begun the judging process for the organisation’s annual Businesswoman of the Year Awards. The event is a major highlight of the group’s calendar and the winners of the regional round will go forward to the national final in the autumn.



Despite a difficult year for the economy, the ambition and drive of Network Ireland members shine through once again in the number of entries for the awards, with the total of 435 on a par with last year’s figure.



Applications are spread across 8 categories: Solo Businesswoman, Emerging New Business, Established Business, Employee - Rising Star, Employee - Shining Star, Creative Professional, STEM and the ‘Power Within’ Champion.



National President of Network Ireland Aisling O’Neill says: “It speaks to the power of Network Ireland that the number of entries for our awards has remained so high this year. It’s especially encouraging to see 80 entries in the Emerging New Business category. As President I also want to show that our organisation is not just for business owners, it’s for women of all ages and all stages of their career. Our employees’ categories are a fantastic showcase for members and I’m really looking forward to recognising the Shining Stars and Rising Stars from all over Ireland.”



National Awards Coordinator Maura Glynn, says Network Ireland’s members have displayed great resourcefulness throughout the pandemic: “So many of us have realised just how well we can adapt to challenging circumstances over the past year and the awards are a great opportunity to highlight that. I also love to see the confidence of the women coming forward saying ‘I’ve achieved this and I deserve recognition for it’ - and they’re dead right!”



The winners of the regional awards will be revealed between now and the end of June and the national awards will coincide with Network Ireland’s Annual conference in October.



Network Ireland is the country’s leading women’s business organisation, and AIB has been its national partner since 2013. Catherine Moroney, AIB’s Head of Business Banking Market says the Businesswoman of the Year Awards are a real source of inspiration: “I’d like to congratulate every entrant in this year’s awards programme - your perseverance and drive to achieve your goals in such a testing year should stand as encouragement to women across the country. And as we prepare to exit the worst of the pandemic restrictions, I’ve no doubt the power within Network Ireland will be a fantastic support to members, their businesses and communities in the months to come”.