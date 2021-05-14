Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) is working to support the Tipperary Town

Revitalisation Task Force to drive economic growth in the Town across several areas, one of which is

Education and Training.



On September 20, 2019 Minister English announced actions to support revitalisation of Tipperary

Town to include a 'collaborative town health check' and the recruitment of a project manager to

develop plans, projects, funding bids, and project delivery. The Minister also announced the

appointment of an independent chair to provide independent oversight and leadership for this

process.

Tipperary Town Task Force has been established to steer the process. This project will

include extensive engagement with local stakeholders and representatives, and over a 3-year period,

these measures will facilitate a partnership approach between the local community and other key

stakeholders in order to develop and deliver an action plan for the town. This project was

established to address the issues that are adversely impacting on Tipperary town, and to oversee

and direct the implementation of a Tipperary Town Action Plan.



In order to increase access to education, training, and employment, TETB has responded to this need

by putting in place several education and training programmes to upskill, retrain and enable

participants to progress to employment and to further and higher education. TETB now operates

from a number of new premises around Tipperary Town.



At the Glen Veterinary Practice on Bansha Road, there is a Dry Lining facility which is fully equipped

with 14 training bays, suitable for learners to complete their assessments with all required materials

and equipment available in the City and Guilds approved training facility.

The Dry Lining course has just finished after a period of 25 weeks training and a repeat programme will commence on May 31.



Currently, Tipperary ETB is the only ETB running the Dry Lining programme in the Southern region of

Ireland. This programme is delivered for Tipperary ETB by our approved contractor, FRS Training. The

programme runs for 25 weeks and includes 3 weeks work placement with an employer.

In addition

to the Dry Lining Level 2 Diploma, the learners complete a Suspended Ceiling workshop with

Armstrong Ceilings resulting in an enhanced skillset for their 3-week work placements. Outcomes

from the course are good, with three learners obtaining employment at the Cashel Palace Hotel site,

three learners are working on construction sites in Dublin/Laois and two others have set up their

own construction related businesses.



Tipperary ETB welcomes you to drop in on May 24between 11.30am and 12.30pm to meet with

staff from Tipperary ETB to discuss financial supports such as travel/accommodation and training

allowances, further course information, and to view the dedicated facilities at Bansha Rd,

Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town. (beside Glen Veterinary).

In Heffernan House, Rossmore Village on the Dundrum Road, TETB is offering a full-time 14-week

programme in Construction Groundworks Skills and Maintenance to provide learners with the

knowledge, skills and competence to work as a General Construction/ Maintenance Operator in a

variety of settings. The course commenced in May. Learners will learn how to lay concrete slabs,

paths, kerbs, flags and paviours under various conditions.

Operate and maintain light equipment to include: leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, handheld sprayers and mowers used in clearing and maintaining sites, roadways, and public facilities. Operate an ATV vehicle.

Learners will also learn basic chainsaw skills so they can assist in clearing fallen trees after storms. Learners will also complete 2 weeks work experience where they will have an opportunity to demonstrate the skills

they have learned.

Also commencing in Heffernan House in September is a Pre-Apprenticeship - Construction Skills (City

and Guilds). This course is for learners interested in working in the construction industry, but do not

know which trade area to specialise in, the Entry Level 3 qualification in Construction Skills is the

perfect opportunity to develop practical skills needed by some employers in the industry, whilst

giving a taster of a variety of trades before choosing to progress into further learning in a specific

trade.

This 32-week course offers the perfect introduction to the Construction Industry, covering the

essential skills in painting and tiling, plastering, joinery, plumbing, electrical, bricklaying,

groundworks, health and safety and application of numbers.

These qualifications are suitable for 16–19-year-olds, or for individuals of any age wanting an introduction to the variety of construction.



TETB also funds the Knockanrawley Information for Training and Employment (KITE) training

programme in the Knockanrawley Resource Centre. In partnership with KITE up to 18 students each

year participate in a full-time programme leading to a QQI Level 4 Major Award in Pathways to

Employment General Learning: a leaving certificate level of qualification. The course is available to

those who may been educationally disadvantaged and early school leavers, those who have spent

many years as carers, marginalised groups such as lone parents and new communities. The course is,

for many, a first step back into formal education and / or employment.



In TETB’s Apprenticeship and Employer Training division, we are currently working with employers in

the town. At present there are fifteen companies in the town with apprentices employed in a range

of both pre 2016 craft and new post 2016 apprenticeships in areas such Motor Mechanics, Metal

Fabrication, Electrical, Wood Manufacturing and Finishing, Hair Dressing, Insurance Practitioner,

Auctioneering and Property Services, Butcher and Commis Chef. Work is also underway with

Tipperary Chamber of Commerce where TETB is providing an Improving IT (ICDL) course available to

60 members of the Chamber. This programme is expected to commence on May 17 .



A FET centre has also recently opened a in the Community Services Centre, Michael Street. This

centre is providing two full time Further Education courses: QQI level 5 Business Studies and QQI

level 5 Sports, Recreation and Exercise. Both courses are also excellent options for persons in the

locality as a pathway to Higher Education. Enrolments are being taken for September 2021.

Community Education

The Community Education Section continues to work in partnership with many groups in Tipperary

Town to deliver a wide range of short unaccredited programmes based on the needs identified by

the groups.



Presently, we have commenced Biodiversity in partnership with the Three Drives FRC which will run

for 8 weeks. We are delighted to be using The Three Drives FRC and the wonderful facilities of the

Tipperary Hills. This course will focus on all the variety of life that can be found on earth (plants,

animals, fungi, and micro-organisms) as well as to the communities that they form and the habitats

in which they live. Course is tutored by Marian Clarke.

The Tipperary Excel Writers Group have been remarkably busy creating a series of poetry and stories

called Better Together - these readings were recently aired on Tipperary Mid-West Radio.

On May 13 the group has invited Michael O Suileabhain to their class online. The theme will be The Friendly Imperative and the poetry of Admonition. The groups continue to

meet online each week under the expert guidance of their tutor Patricia Mchale.

During May, some new programmes commenced in the IWA. These were Mindfulness and Cookery

demonstration with a focus on healthy foods. These courses will continue for the next few weeks.

Our Beauty Care tutor Sarah Covey will also deliver a 4-week online programme to our Refugee

Resettlement Group in Tipperary Town. This course will cover Facials, Make Up, Manicure, and

Indian Head Massage.



Many new programmes will commence over next few months, such as Interior Design, Introduction

to Barbering, Food Safety, Bushcraft and Outdoor Skills and Getting to know your Summer Garden.

Community Education will also be organising some Art and Craftwork Programmes such as Beginners Decoupage, Photography.

Part-time Learning Options

The Back to Education Programme offers accredited part-time courses in Tipperary Town that

enables participants to upskill in areas such as ICT, Healthcare and Childcare and combine learning

with family, work and other responsibilities. These courses take place in Knockanrawley Resource

Centre and Tipperary Community Centre. Learners who participate in ICT, Healthcare and Childcare

have an opportunity to achieve a recognised qualification in these subjects and increase their

employment opportunities. BTEI has strong links with local Community Employment schemes in the

area and assists these schemes with the training needs of participants.



In addition to Healthcare Support QQI Level 5, Early Childhood Care and Education QQI Level 5 and

ECDL the upcoming BTEI programme for September 2021 in Tipperary Town also includes a

Community Addiction Studies QQI Level 5 module. The anticipated outcome of this course delivery

will be enhanced knowledge, skills and awareness of the complexity of addiction as well as enhanced

awareness of support services available locally.

English LanguageTipperary Town continues to welcome Programme Refugees from Syria. In addition to the Syrian refugees, TETB provides English language classes to anyone whose first language is not English.

As a new departure this year TETB are offering Cambridge English ESOL examinations to eligible

candidates.



Matthew Ryan Training Services Manager stated that “TETB is delighted to be able to support the

task force, employers and learners across the County.” With the lifting of restrictions, TETB is

available to support those impacted by Covid-19. TETB provides full and part-time, evening, and

online courses. Contact can be made with our Information Officer on Phone: 052 6191424 or

Email: adultguidance@tipperaryetb.ie who can provide information and advice on the full suite of

Further Education and Training programmes available with Tipperary ETB.