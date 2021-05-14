Tipperary Education and Training Board working to boost the economic growth of Tipperary
town
Range of courses available - drop in on May 24 between 11.30am and 12.30pm to meet with staff from Tipperary ETB to discuss financial supports
Main street of Tipperary town
Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) is working to support the Tipperary Town
Revitalisation Task Force to drive economic growth in the Town across several areas, one of which is
Education and Training.
On September 20, 2019 Minister English announced actions to support revitalisation of Tipperary
Town to include a 'collaborative town health check' and the recruitment of a project manager to
develop plans, projects, funding bids, and project delivery. The Minister also announced the
appointment of an independent chair to provide independent oversight and leadership for this
process.
Tipperary Town Task Force has been established to steer the process. This project will
include extensive engagement with local stakeholders and representatives, and over a 3-year period,
these measures will facilitate a partnership approach between the local community and other key
stakeholders in order to develop and deliver an action plan for the town. This project was
established to address the issues that are adversely impacting on Tipperary town, and to oversee
and direct the implementation of a Tipperary Town Action Plan.
In order to increase access to education, training, and employment, TETB has responded to this need
by putting in place several education and training programmes to upskill, retrain and enable
participants to progress to employment and to further and higher education. TETB now operates
from a number of new premises around Tipperary Town.
At the Glen Veterinary Practice on Bansha Road, there is a Dry Lining facility which is fully equipped
with 14 training bays, suitable for learners to complete their assessments with all required materials
and equipment available in the City and Guilds approved training facility.
The Dry Lining course has just finished after a period of 25 weeks training and a repeat programme will commence on May 31.
Currently, Tipperary ETB is the only ETB running the Dry Lining programme in the Southern region of
Ireland. This programme is delivered for Tipperary ETB by our approved contractor, FRS Training. The
programme runs for 25 weeks and includes 3 weeks work placement with an employer.
In addition
to the Dry Lining Level 2 Diploma, the learners complete a Suspended Ceiling workshop with
Armstrong Ceilings resulting in an enhanced skillset for their 3-week work placements. Outcomes
from the course are good, with three learners obtaining employment at the Cashel Palace Hotel site,
three learners are working on construction sites in Dublin/Laois and two others have set up their
own construction related businesses.
Tipperary ETB welcomes you to drop in on May 24between 11.30am and 12.30pm to meet with
staff from Tipperary ETB to discuss financial supports such as travel/accommodation and training
allowances, further course information, and to view the dedicated facilities at Bansha Rd,
Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town. (beside Glen Veterinary).
In Heffernan House, Rossmore Village on the Dundrum Road, TETB is offering a full-time 14-week
programme in Construction Groundworks Skills and Maintenance to provide learners with the
knowledge, skills and competence to work as a General Construction/ Maintenance Operator in a
variety of settings. The course commenced in May. Learners will learn how to lay concrete slabs,
paths, kerbs, flags and paviours under various conditions.
Operate and maintain light equipment to include: leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, handheld sprayers and mowers used in clearing and maintaining sites, roadways, and public facilities. Operate an ATV vehicle.
Learners will also learn basic chainsaw skills so they can assist in clearing fallen trees after storms. Learners will also complete 2 weeks work experience where they will have an opportunity to demonstrate the skills
they have learned.
Also commencing in Heffernan House in September is a Pre-Apprenticeship - Construction Skills (City
and Guilds). This course is for learners interested in working in the construction industry, but do not
know which trade area to specialise in, the Entry Level 3 qualification in Construction Skills is the
perfect opportunity to develop practical skills needed by some employers in the industry, whilst
giving a taster of a variety of trades before choosing to progress into further learning in a specific
trade.
This 32-week course offers the perfect introduction to the Construction Industry, covering the
essential skills in painting and tiling, plastering, joinery, plumbing, electrical, bricklaying,
groundworks, health and safety and application of numbers.
These qualifications are suitable for 16–19-year-olds, or for individuals of any age wanting an introduction to the variety of construction.
TETB also funds the Knockanrawley Information for Training and Employment (KITE) training
programme in the Knockanrawley Resource Centre. In partnership with KITE up to 18 students each
year participate in a full-time programme leading to a QQI Level 4 Major Award in Pathways to
Employment General Learning: a leaving certificate level of qualification. The course is available to
those who may been educationally disadvantaged and early school leavers, those who have spent
many years as carers, marginalised groups such as lone parents and new communities. The course is,
for many, a first step back into formal education and / or employment.
In TETB’s Apprenticeship and Employer Training division, we are currently working with employers in
the town. At present there are fifteen companies in the town with apprentices employed in a range
of both pre 2016 craft and new post 2016 apprenticeships in areas such Motor Mechanics, Metal
Fabrication, Electrical, Wood Manufacturing and Finishing, Hair Dressing, Insurance Practitioner,
Auctioneering and Property Services, Butcher and Commis Chef. Work is also underway with
Tipperary Chamber of Commerce where TETB is providing an Improving IT (ICDL) course available to
60 members of the Chamber. This programme is expected to commence on May 17 .
A FET centre has also recently opened a in the Community Services Centre, Michael Street. This
centre is providing two full time Further Education courses: QQI level 5 Business Studies and QQI
level 5 Sports, Recreation and Exercise. Both courses are also excellent options for persons in the
locality as a pathway to Higher Education. Enrolments are being taken for September 2021.
Community Education
The Community Education Section continues to work in partnership with many groups in Tipperary
Town to deliver a wide range of short unaccredited programmes based on the needs identified by
the groups.
Presently, we have commenced Biodiversity in partnership with the Three Drives FRC which will run
for 8 weeks. We are delighted to be using The Three Drives FRC and the wonderful facilities of the
Tipperary Hills. This course will focus on all the variety of life that can be found on earth (plants,
animals, fungi, and micro-organisms) as well as to the communities that they form and the habitats
in which they live. Course is tutored by Marian Clarke.
The Tipperary Excel Writers Group have been remarkably busy creating a series of poetry and stories
called Better Together - these readings were recently aired on Tipperary Mid-West Radio.
On May 13 the group has invited Michael O Suileabhain to their class online. The theme will be The Friendly Imperative and the poetry of Admonition. The groups continue to
meet online each week under the expert guidance of their tutor Patricia Mchale.
During May, some new programmes commenced in the IWA. These were Mindfulness and Cookery
demonstration with a focus on healthy foods. These courses will continue for the next few weeks.
Our Beauty Care tutor Sarah Covey will also deliver a 4-week online programme to our Refugee
Resettlement Group in Tipperary Town. This course will cover Facials, Make Up, Manicure, and
Indian Head Massage.
Many new programmes will commence over next few months, such as Interior Design, Introduction
to Barbering, Food Safety, Bushcraft and Outdoor Skills and Getting to know your Summer Garden.
Community Education will also be organising some Art and Craftwork Programmes such as Beginners Decoupage, Photography.
Part-time Learning Options
The Back to Education Programme offers accredited part-time courses in Tipperary Town that
enables participants to upskill in areas such as ICT, Healthcare and Childcare and combine learning
with family, work and other responsibilities. These courses take place in Knockanrawley Resource
Centre and Tipperary Community Centre. Learners who participate in ICT, Healthcare and Childcare
have an opportunity to achieve a recognised qualification in these subjects and increase their
employment opportunities. BTEI has strong links with local Community Employment schemes in the
area and assists these schemes with the training needs of participants.
In addition to Healthcare Support QQI Level 5, Early Childhood Care and Education QQI Level 5 and
ECDL the upcoming BTEI programme for September 2021 in Tipperary Town also includes a
Community Addiction Studies QQI Level 5 module. The anticipated outcome of this course delivery
will be enhanced knowledge, skills and awareness of the complexity of addiction as well as enhanced
awareness of support services available locally.
English LanguageTipperary Town continues to welcome Programme Refugees from Syria. In addition to the Syrian refugees, TETB provides English language classes to anyone whose first language is not English.
As a new departure this year TETB are offering Cambridge English ESOL examinations to eligible
candidates.
Matthew Ryan Training Services Manager stated that “TETB is delighted to be able to support the
task force, employers and learners across the County.” With the lifting of restrictions, TETB is
available to support those impacted by Covid-19. TETB provides full and part-time, evening, and
online courses. Contact can be made with our Information Officer on Phone: 052 6191424 or
Email: adultguidance@tipperaryetb.ie who can provide information and advice on the full suite of
Further Education and Training programmes available with Tipperary ETB.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on