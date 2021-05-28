Man (30s) charged in relation to Tipperary theft and debit card fraud incident

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to a theft and fraud incident in Clonmel yesterday (Thursday, May 27).

Gardaí received a report from a woman who had lost her purse in the Mary Street area of Clonmel around 10am yesterday.

Shortly after gardaí were notified of a transaction on one of her debit cards at a shop in Clonmel.

Following initial enquiries by gardaí, and by gathering CCTV footage from the area, a description of the suspect was circulated to all gardaí in the area.

Investigating gardaí went to Mary Street where the purse was then located. The woman confirmed to gardaí that the contents of her purse was all accounted for, including the debit card that had been used in the transaction. It is believed the card was placed back inside the purse in an attempt to disguise the earlier transaction.

Following further enquiries by gardaí in Clonmel, a man attended Clonmel Garda Station where he was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Clonmel District Court on June 15.