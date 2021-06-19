Clubs Fittest 4 proves a huge success in Holycross Ballycahill

It is believed to be the first of its kind in Ireland

The sun shone on a a glorious June bank-holiday Monday at Holycross St. Michael’s GAA grounds, where Ireland’s first ever Club’s Fittest 4 competition was an outstanding success.



This innovative fundraiser was organised by the club’s senior players, who worked brilliantly to plan for the event. They designed a very challenging obstacle course, secured commercial sponsors for each senior team, designed posters, created wonderfully funny videos for social media content and marketed the event professionally. They also liaised with Jigsaw (Youth mental health) who will receive a donation from the fundraiser.



On the day, over 30 teams completed the obstacle course which included: log carrying, net crawling, sand-bag lift, monkey bars, tractor pull, tunnel crawl, ‘board & rope walk’, wall jump, water fill, and a series of sprints in between! The team efforts were captured via a livestream facebook commentary on the day.

The runners up in Holycross Ballycahill's Clubs Fittest 4



The winning senior team - sponsored by Centenary Co-op Thurles provided excellent entertainment for family and friends, as they completed the gruelling course in record time.. The team pictured (wearing their Bourke Sports Jerseys) included Padraic Russell (capt), Frank Hanafin, Jamie Lee Dwan and Eanna Ryan. They were expertly coached by Phil Dwyer.



The runners up, (sponsored by Frank Ryan Car Sales were captained by Jack Ryan with team members: Jamie Woods, Tom McGrath and Philly Fogarty. ‘Team Premier Meats’ won the non-player category and they were represented by: Denis O’ Reilly, Richie Doyle, Michael Lee &Tom Hayes.



The club would like to sincerely thank all who participated, our club families and friends who contributed so generously to the fundraiser and; to each of the commercial sponsors. A huge thanks also to the team of club volunteers, who helped out on the day and to Johnny Looby from Tipp FM who dropped by.



A special thanks also to Cathal Bourke Sports who sponsored customised jerseys for the proud winners. The go fund me page for the fundraiser will remain open for another week for anyone who wishes to contribute. It can be accesed at: https://gofund.me/863042fc.