Centenary of the deaths of Lieuts. Martin Purcell and Liam O'Brien recalled

The innocent murder victims were two Lieutenants in the Third Tipperary Brigade IRA.

Sunday, May 30, 2021, marked the centenary of one of the most brutal and blatant double murders committed by the crown forces in Tipperary during the War of Independence.



Lt. Martin Purcell was a native of Clonkelly, Dundrum, and a member of the Knockavilla Company, Third Battalion (Dundrum). In April 1921 he was captured in possession of a revolver by the enemy during a skirmish at Ballymore, Goold’s Cross. He was held prisoner in Tipperary military barracks.

Gerry Purcell, nephew of Lt Martin Purcell, addressing the small gathering in Upperchurch



Around the same time Lt. Liam (William) O'Brien, a native of Nohival, Knocknagree, Co. Cork, was captured near Donaskeigh by an RIC patrol. He was found to be carrying despatches for his Company Captain. He was the lieutenant of the Donaskeigh Company, Fourth Battalion (Tipperary Town). He too was lodged in Tipperary military barracks.



When the pair were out in the exercise yard on May 30 the sentries noticed that they were whispering together. They decided that they were conspiring to overpower the garrison, so they shot them dead.



Martin died from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, leg, and skull. William suffered gunshot wounds to the mouth and shoulder. His father stated that his remains also contained bayonet wounds.



The Military Court of Inquiry stated that they “were themselves to blame”. Martin, aged eighteen, was interred in Upperchurch, his father’s native place. William, aged twenty four, was interred in the old graveyard in his native place – Nohival, Knocknagree. Three Tipperary Volunteers on bicycles accompanied his remains back home.

T.J Ryan laying a wreath at the grave of Lt. Martin Purcell in Upperchurch Cemetery

On the centenary of their deaths their families held private commemorations in their honour. Though separated by scores of miles, both ceremonies were very much alike. They consisted of prayer, poetry, song, music, recollections, and the retelling of the Lieutenants’ tragic murders. The Tricolour flew free and proud in both locations. A century after the crime the hurt and grief at the callous, and unpunished, murders was as great as ever.



On Sunday, May 30, the Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee was represented by two members in Nohival. On Saturday, June 5, four Commemoration Committee members along with a small group of Purcell and Kennedy relations, held an informal, dignified commemoration in Upperchurch cemetery at the grave of Lt. Martin Purcell.



The families of Lieutenants Purcell and O Brien paid an horrific price for our freedom. It is imperative on us to never forget that fact and to keep its memory, and the memory of the men who made it, evergreen.