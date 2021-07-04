Holycross Abbey restoration book has been reprinted

Willie Hayes 'Awakening of the Abbey' is now available again

The very popular book on Holycross Abbey by former curate in the parish, William J Hayes has been re-printed and is available once again, by popular demand.


'The Awakening of the Abbey' which was first published in 2011 has been updated and indexed and is available to purchase at Bookworm, Thurles and in the Holycross Abbey shop. It can also be ordered by phoning 0504-43124 or email hbparishoffice@gmail.com


The book is a magnificent account of the restoration of the Abbey from ruin, to be a central place of worship for the faithful, not just of the local parish and its surrounds, but for the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly and indeed much further afield too.
People come from far and near for the annual Novena in September, while the various annual pilgrimages and the many thousands of passing tourists also enjoy the fantastic Abbey complete with the unique Padre Pio Gardens to the rear of the building.

Above: Willie Hayes pictured at Holycross Abbey with his up-dated book

'The Awakening of the Abbey' was launched by Archbishop Dermot Clifford - who is now retired and residing in Holycross - and the book was welcomed as not just a major piece of local history, but also an invaluable account of the process of the restoration, commencing with an Act of Parliament in Dáil Éireann in 1969, through to the date the restored Abbey was finally re-opened with Mass celebrated by Archbishop, Dr Tom Morris.


The book contains many excellent photos of the work involved in the restoration as well as the workers who took on the mammoth task of breathing new life into the walls and grounds of what is regarded as a very sacred space in the heart of Tipperary.


Willie Hayes visited the Abbey recently to mark the re-printing of his book and met with current Parish Priest, Fr Celsus Tierney, and John Bourke, one of the many Holycross Abbey Tour Guides.

