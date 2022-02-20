Search

20 Feb 2022

Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletics Club news and events

David Ryan, Moycarkey Coolcroo AC in action in the Men's 400metres heats alongside fellow Tipp athlete Paul White of Nenagh Olympic AC at the AAI Indoor Games in Abbotstown, on Saturday February 12

20 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Grant Allocation: We are pleased to confirm the allocation of €30,630 in Sports Capital Funding for work to our club field and to the building of disability toilets.USA Report: It's been two wins from two for Sean Mockler Stateside on Friday 11th of February with his second successive meet win in the Hammer Throw with a distance of 20.78m finishing ahead of Dylan Clark of Missouri & Lugan Kulinski of Lindenwood Well done Sean.


All Ireland B XC: We had 2 athletes representing the club at the All Ireland Juvenile B cross country championships held in Castlelyons Co.Cork last Sunday Feb 13th. In the Boys U13s Sean Sheehan came 22nd overall and was 3rd scorer on the Tipp county team that won Silver. In the Girls U17s Aoibheann Fogarty finished in 29th place overall Great running from both athletes.


AAI Indoor Games: On a busy weekend for athletics, we had David Ryan competing in the National Indoor T&F AAI Games in Abbotstown, Dublin, David ran 49:05 for 400m winning his heat.
Irish Uni T&F: Well done to Adam O'Dwyer who competed for MTU Athletics Club in the Irish Universities Indoor Track & Field Championship in Athlone AIT on January 29th 2022 in the PoleVault competition coming in 6th place with a clearance of 3.45metres


Parkrun Win: Well done to Paddy Bowden who won his first Parkrun on February 12 picking up the win at the Glen River Parkrun in Cork city.

Sympathies: Condolences to Ann Marie McDonagh and family William, Liam & Cillian on the passing of Breda Callanan RIP, mother of Ann Marie, Ar dheis dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.


Mass for Sport: There will be a special mass for all sports clubs within the Moycarkey Borris parish on Saturday February the 19th in Littleton church, All welcome.

Local News

