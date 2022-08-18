LISTEN: 'My legs are weak,' Tipperary man takes home largest ever Cash Machine prize giveaway

Presenter Kieran Cuddihy was delighted with the giveaway
A Tipperary man has taken home the home largest ever Cash Machine prize giveaway on Newstalk
On August 15, the station "gave away the largest prize EVER on the Cash Machine - a whopping €76,547.26 - to Newstalk listener David from Thurles on The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy".
Reacting to his big win, David said: "I like the sound of that. It's incredible. My legs are weak. My pockets are full of pieces of paper cause I do this every day.
"I'll treat myself tonight anyway, that's for sure."
Congratulations David and listen to his reaction below to winning the huge sum of money.
Today we gave away the largest prize EVER on the Cash Machine - a whopping €76,547.26 - to Newstalk listener David from Thurles on @TheHardShoulder with @KieranCuddihy.— NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) August 15, 2022
Congratulations David
Tune in tomorrow for the brand new number pic.twitter.com/lmFknA9Tkn
