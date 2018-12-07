Late Daniel (Fitz) Fitzpatrick, Littleton

The death occurred on Sunday, November 17 of Daniel (Fitz) Fitzpatrick, Ballybeg, Littleton.

News of his death caused widespread shock as it spread around the parish and further afield. Deepest sympathy is extended to the Fitzpatrick family.

His remains were reposed at the home of his parents Dan and Bridie on Tuesday November 20. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Kevins Church, Littleton for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, with burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

His remains were received by Fr. Tom Fogarty P.P. and Fr. Joe Tynan P.P. Kilteely and Dromkeen (close friend of the Fitzpatrick family).

Deeply mourned by his partner Natasha (Barnaville), son Mason, parents Dan and Bridie, sisters Jackie, Mary -Jo, Stephanie and Geraldine, brothers Maurice, Richard, William, Brian and Martin, uncles, aunts, cousins, Bord na Mona colleagues (who provided a Guard of Honour), O'Dwyer Transport, neighbours and many friends.

Chief Celebrant of Requiem Mass Fr. Joe Tynan Parish Priest (Kilteely / Dromkeen) assisted by Fr. Tom Fogarty, Fr. George Bourke and Fr. Martin Hayes. May he rest in Peace.