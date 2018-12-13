Late Rose Carroll, Two Mile Borris

The death has taken place after a long illness bravely borne of Rose Carroll (nee Quinn), Cloncleigh, Two Mile Borris, at her residence.

Deeply mourned by her husband Paddy, sons Michael, John, Patrick, Liam and Mikey, daughters Christina, Josephine, Siobhan and Alisha, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Her remains were reposed at Ryan Funeral Home, Thurles on Monday November 26. Her remains were removed from her residence on Tuesday morning to St. James Church, Two Mile Borris for 11.30am Requiem Mass, celebrated by Fr. Sean Carroll (brother in law), assisted by Fr. Tom Fogarty, Fr. George Bourke, Fr. James Purcell and Fr. Martin Hayes. Burial took place in the family plot in the adjoining Cemetery.

May Rose Rest in Peace.