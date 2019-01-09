The late Nuala Carroll (neé Ryan), Templemore

Nuala Carroll, nee Ryan, was born in No 4 Patrick, Athlone on November 17 1936. She was one of five children born to Paddy and Bridget Keena Ryan.

Shortly afterwards the family moved to Tipperary, first to Mitchel Street Thurles and then Carraig/Loughmore.

In 1957 she met and married Seanie Carroll and they moved into No 31 Lacey Avenue.

Nuala had four children Dan, P. J., Ann and a baby that was stillborn.

Around 1967 they moved back to Loughmore and moved in with her father Paddy Ryan, returning again to Templemore in 1978.

Seanie and Nuala loved music and dancing and were regulars at the Las Vegas dance hall in Templemore.

After Seanie died in February 1993 Nuala continued to socialise at the dances and lived for the Monday night dance in the Arms Hotel.

Those who knew her would describe her as a great character and she loved having fun. She also loved telling yarns especially the rude ones.

Nuala worked hard all her life and was dedicated to looking after her daughter Ann who has special needs. She has 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Nuala passed away on the December 18 2018 in Nenagh hospital with her family by her side. She lived for 29,981 days.

She will be sorely missed by her family and all her friends, and is deeply regretted by her loving sons Dan and PJ, daughter Ann, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

May she rest in peace.



I watched you as you slipped away

I watched you as you slipped away

On this cold but bright December day

Our lives have changed forever more

The pain cuts deep and to the core

You’re at peace now in heaven above

With your family whom you love

Your name will live with stories true

Of song and dance and fun with you

You only have one mother you’d say

Her love is constant every day

A mother’s love is the greatest love

A blessing given from god above

My heart is heavy the tears I hide

But I know you will be at my side

Life goes on my promise I keep

Your work is done it’s time to sleep

(Written on the 24th of December 2018)