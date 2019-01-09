Tribute to the late Helen McMorrow, Templemore

The death of Helen McMorrow, McDonagh Terrace, which occurred on December 24 last was the cause of shock and disbelief to all in the community. Helen was active and carrying out her usual duties and chores when her sudden death occurred.

In 1957 Helen was born to parents Pat Ryan and Bridie Larkin, Lacey Avenue, Templemore, and was predeceased by her brother Bobby 17 years ago. She worked in Andy Moloney’s shop in Patrick Street in her younger days, and later as a machine operator in ‘Smurfit Box’ in Railway Road until they closed down.

The following tribute was read by one of her friends at the Requiem Mass:

“Sports played a huge part in the lives of both Helen and Myles - the historic Harty Cup win in 1978 brought them together, followed by their wedding in 1980.

A lifetime of service to the Pitch & Putt – over 70 years between them, saw Helen commit to her role as County Board Secretary in 1987, a position she has held with pride and honour for the past 31 years.

First Lady Captain, Chairperson, Treasurer of Lakeside and Treasurer of the Munster Council were among the many roles she has held, not to mention National Executive Council Secretary and registrar as well as National Juvenile Officer.

Keeping a home in McDonagh Terrace was the focal point of her short life, where all were given a hearty welcome. Here both herself and Myles received family, politicos and Pitch & Putt visitors with warmth and kindness, both day and night.

On top of this Helen undertook what is now clearly seen as her true vocation - her childminding skills were in a way seen as a gift to a lady who was not blessed with her own brood!

Never considered a chore, we can hear her say “I have to go now – minding the children in the morning” - reliable, caring, trustworthy but most of all a very loving and motherly way about her, Helen threw herself into this daily schedule with dedication mostly associated with the real parent. But to her children, she was a mother and a source of comfort to all parents.

Taken too early, but perhaps there was a reason. Helen’s care of the children was recognised in a higher place. Was her gift seen and taken back to mind Little Angels above? We would like to think so.

Despite this workload, Helen was a devoted and loving wife and partner to her one true love. Her dedication to Myles was compounded over the past 4 years by the illness that befell Myles. No matter what occurred or whatever the catastrophe it never unsettled her, but the firmness in her resolve really strengthened and the loving caring devotion shone through.

Her group of close friends are devastated. Close in the sense of outings, sessions, shopping, or just for a drink and a chat, but mostly as a true friend. What was 6, is now 5 – and is the poorer for your loss!.

Her family were her rock, no more so than her two nieces Ciara and Aoife who she adored and in whom she took immense pride.”

John Manning PRO of World Pitch & Putt Association attended the Mass and spoke with gratitude of Helen’s involvement with Pitch & Putt over a span of 30 years.

Helen also was a prominent darts player and was a member of the Tipp Inter County team for a number of years.

Pitch and Putt representatives from every county in Ireland attended the funeral services and they joined up with Lakeside members and the 3 Counties Dart League to form the Guard of Honour from both Grey’s Funeral Home and again from the Church of the Sacred Heart to her final resting place in the adjoining cemetery.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her heartbroken husband Myles, mother in law Mary, sister in law Geraldine, nieces, Ciara and Aoife, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Lakeside Pitch & Putt pay its tributes



As the New Year dawns at Lakeside one can't help but feel that life will be very different around Cardens Gardens in the months and years ahead.

The tail end of 2018 took three stalwarts of our club to their eternal award. November 29 saw 1983 Captain Paddy Purcell pass to the next world followed by 1985 Captain Billy Bradish on December 13.

And on Christmas Eve a dark shadow was cast, not only over the Pitch and Putt course but indeed the entire parish, as the news broke of the sad passing of Helen McMorrow.

Since introducing herself to the pitch and putt world via Lakeside in the late 1980's Helen has been an integral part of the game at all levels ever since.

She became our first Lady Captain in 1993 and still holds the record as the only female to serve as Club Chairperson.

She held numerous roles at Club, County, Provincial and National level and will certainly be missed in the many boardrooms up and down the country.

She could play too and was a winner of the coveted Player of the Year trophy at Lakeside.

To the families of all the deceased we express our deepest sympathies.

Your family members have left an indelible mark on Lakeside and their contributions will never be forgotten as long as there is Pitch and Putt in the Town Park.

May the greens in heaven always be cut.

