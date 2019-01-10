Late John Brennan, Ballybrophy, Co Laois and Borris in Ossory, Co Tipperary

The entire area was shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic death of John Brennan, Ballyquaid, Ballybrophy, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. His death took place on Sunday December 23 following a car accident. John’s remains reposed at his parents’ home until removal on Wednesday (St. Stephen's Day) to Killasmeestia Church for Funeral Mass. Burial took place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The late John, who was only 31 years old, is deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Sean and Martina, his brothers and sisters, Caroline, Marie, Daniel, Katie, Cillian and Eoin, uncles, aunts, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John was a lovely young man with many talents and a great interest in sport. He hurled with Borris in Ossory, Kilcotton and in more recent times with Knock Club and was a very talented goalkeeper. He hurled u-14 and u-16 with the county and helped Laois to win the Tony Forristal Cup. He won two Leinster medals with St. Fergal’s College, Rathdowney. He was also very interested in Powerlifting and won several competitions. Members of Borris/ Kilcotton and Knock GAA Clubs and his Powerlifting colleagues formed a guard of honour as his remains were brought to the church.