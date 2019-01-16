Late Mary Brennan, Donaghmore and Castlecomer

The death occurred on December 29, 2018, at Brookhaven Nursing Home of Mary Brennan, Coon, Castlecomer. She came to Castletown, Donaghmore as a very young girl and spent a great deal of her life here. A very talented lady she was very popular in the community and in the parish. We always had Mary with us. She was a great friend. She retired some years ago and went to live in Cuan Bhride, Rathdowney. She spent a good many years there and then she went to live in Brookhaven Nursing Home about six years ago. She lived to a great age. She is sadly mourned by her daughter Madeline, her niece Marie, grandnieces Mary & Mairead, grandnephew Patrick, relatives and all her neighbours and friends in Donaghmore. Reposing was at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home. Requiem mass was celebrated in The Church of the Holy Trinity followed by burial in her native Coon, Co. Kilkenny.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.