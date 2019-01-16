Late Paddy Dunphy, Cullohill

The death occurred on December 28, 2018, at his residence, of Paddy Dunphy Corrib, Clonminan Rd., Portlaoise. He was predeceased by his wife Judy and is sadly mourned by his son Sean, daughter Patricia, son in law Michael, grandson Patrick, brother Joe, sister in law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Paddy was born and raised in Cullohill and went to school there. He was predecased by his parents and his brother Ken. Reposing was at his home in Portlaoise. Requiem mass was celebrated in St Peter and Paul's Church followed by burial in his native Cullohill cemetery.

May he rest in peace.