Late Paddy Bourke, Leigh, Two Mile Borris, Tipperary

The death took place on January 20 at St Teresa's Nursing Home, Thurles of Paddy Bourke, Leigh, Two Mile Borris, pre-deceased by his wife Nell and son Pat. Surrounded by his family at his bedside. In his 96 year. His remains were removed from Egan's Funeral Home Thurles, to St James Church, Two Mile Borris, where his remains were received by Parish Priest Fr Tom Fogarty and by Fr Michael Mullaney. The funeral Cortege was greeted by guards of honour provided by Moycarkey-Borris G.A.A. and the local branch of Fianna Fail. His coffin was draped with the Moycarkey-Borris G.A.A. Flag. Requiem Mass on Wednesday January 23 at 11.30am Celebrated by Fr Tom Fogarty, assisted by Fr George Bourke, Fr Thomas O'Connell, Loughmore, Mgr Maurice Dooley Loughmore, Fr Phil Barry S.C.A and John Bergin S.C.A. The funeral Cortege was led to the adjoining Cemetery by a Lone Piper Sean Tracey Pipe Band (John Moloughney) for Paddy's final resting place in the family plot with his wife Nell. Deeply mourned by his sons Seamus, Mattie and Michael, daughter Geraldine, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Paddy was born on May 9, 1923 in Longford Pass. He married Nell in the late 1940s and they came to live in Leigh where they raised their family and quickly became part of the community. Paddy was a man who was happiest when working and he worked many jobs such as in the briquette factory, with the Pope Brothers and even after retiring he continued to work with Tipperary Cheese in Middlepiece. He loved being surrounded by family and friends and became involved in many things throughout the years.

He was an avid supporter of the GAA, in particular Moycarkey Borris and he served with the mid board for many years as a gate collector. He was known to many match goers by the name of Ginty and it was rare to evade him without giving some sort of contribution! Paddy also adored the hurlers of his generation and enjoyed recalling stories of Ring and Jimmy Doyle to his grandchildren. He was filed with pride when his children and grandchildren lined out on the hurling pitch but if a performance wasn’t up to standard Paddy wouldn’t shy away from letting them know either!

One of Paddy’s proudest achievements was being a lifelong pioneer, he wore his jubilee pin with pride everywhere he went. This however, did not stop Paddy from having a very active social life and he would often be heard singing and conversing at different events around the locality. He was a lover of Irish music and poetry and even turned his hand to writing his own poems on occasion.

Paddy spend his final years in St Teresa’s nursing home in Thurles where he was well cared for. He enjoyed laughing and joking with the residents and nurses of St Teresa’s where he will be sorely missed.

May he rest in peace.