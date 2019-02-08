Late Anne Maria Cantwell, Dualla

On Tuesday, January 29 after Requiem Mass in Cashel, the burial took place in Our Lady's Cemetery, Dualla of Anne Maria Cantwell (nee Fogarty), Main St, Cashel. She was predeceased by her husband Michael some years ago. Her untimely passing at the age of 50 evoked deep regret and sadness for her family, colleagues and friends. She was daughter of the late Andy Fogarty who died in 2013 and is buried in Dualla. Her father and mother Angela (nee Kelly) carried on a successful publican trade in Main Street, Cashel. Her father Andy who was a native of Grangemore, Dualla was son of the late Andy Fogarty, Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary 1927-1948 and who first came to reside in Grangemore in 1913. Ann Maria who was a nurse by profession was an esteemed and valued staff member of Scoil Chormaic, Cashel and a Guard of Honour representative of the School was present as the funeral cortege arrived in Dualla village. Anne Maria is survived by her mother Angela, her brother Andrew and her four sisters Mary, Paula, Eavan and Orna, also by nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to her soul.