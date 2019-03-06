Late Pat Donnelly, Boherlahan Dualla

On Tuesday evening February 19, there was abounding shock and dismay at the unexpected death of Pat Donnelly, Nodstown. Pat, a native of Clonoulty, came to live in the parish fifty-three years ago following his marriage to Mary née Fogarty. He embraced his new setting and became a great neighbour and a valued member of the community, ever willing to solve a problem and lend a hand. Pat will be forever remembered by the younger generation as the friendly, chatty person waiting to greet them as they turned up to do altar-service duty in the local church. In conjunction with his wife Mary, he helped out as sacristan for twelve years, carrying out his responsibilities with great dignity and solemnity. He was meticulous in ensuring that everything was in order and that the church was well maintained. Pat spent much of his working life as a valued member of Dwans’ Mineral Waters, Thurles. His affable disposition endeared him to his fellow employees and customers alike. He could always be depended upon and his trustworthiness, punctuality and diligence were invaluable assets. Although he knew every vintner’s premises within a forty-mile radius of Thurles, not a drop of alcohol passed his lips, being a proud lifetime member of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association. In later years, he operated a bus for transporting children to and from Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel. Pat had a broad range of interests in life. He had a great sense of the importance of Irish culture, loving its dance, music, language and games. He was a very proud Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA supporter and it was fitting that the club colours should drape his coffin. But he had an armchair interest in all sports and was well able to converse on the latest events. He was blessed with ‘green fingers’, spending much of his spare time in the garden beautifying his homestead with greenery, flowers and shrubs. If anyone wanted a gadget mended, there was no better person than Pat to do so. He believed in having the proper tools for whatever the occasion and every one of them had its own unique place in his shed. In his more youthful days, he loved the pursuit of the Ballydine beagles across the countryside. Above all, Pat was a family man with his home becoming a focal point for his adult children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He had a vast knowledge of his family ancestry and enjoyed tracing in the hope that some of it would be passed on to the next generation. He was particularly proud of his ancestral links to Lower Nodstown. Pat was a man of great faith, nurtured over the years by a fervent prayer life. Pat will be sadly missed by his family and extended family but also by the local community. He was a true gentleman, full of friendship, a great conversationalist, generous with his time and dignified no matter the occasion.

On Thursday evening his remains were reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. His son Fr Jimmy presided over the concelebrated Requiem Mass on Friday, after which burial took place in Ardmayle Cemetery. Pat was pre-deceased by his brother Tom and nephew Tony, and is regretted by his wife Mary, family Fr Jimmy, T.J., Martina, Ann, Tricia and Declan, sons-in-law Liam and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Michelle and Joanne, grandchildren and great-grandchild, brothers Larry and Paschal, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.