Late Brinsley Lowth, Ballymore and formerly Cabra West, Dublin

On Wednesday, March 6, Brinsley Lowth, Ballymore and formerly Cabra West, Dublin, passed away peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny after experiencing indifferent health for the last few years, which was borne with great dignity, serenity and resignation. Although living in the locality for twenty-five years following his marriage to his wife Carmel, he had deep ancestral connections to the townland of Gortnaglough. Brinsley’s name was synonymous with our national games as a player, administrator and supporter. He was a very proud Dublin man, having honed his skills in football and hurling with St Finbar’s and St Vincent’s. A St Vincent’s jersey was taken up to the altar as a symbol of his life’s interest in the club. When his playing days were coming to an end, he took up refereeing, becoming a reputable man-in-the-middle at both club and inter-county level. Indeed, he graced Croke Park on a number of occasions. Upon his arrival in our locality, his refereeing experience was called upon to facilitate matches in the local sportsfield. It was fitting that the Dublin and local colours should drape his coffin as a mark of honour and respect to a man who was passionate about the ideals of the GAA. Although just living outside the fringe of the parish, Brinsley immersed himself in the community life of our parish. He was blessed with a singing voice, which he used as a member of the church choir, at important parish events and on social occasions. Fortunately, this wonderful talent has been passed on to his children and as a community we are very familiar with his daughter Eimear’s singing at Sunday Mass, weddings and funerals. Brinsley had a broad range of interests in life, keeping in touch with the outside world with his daily newspaper. He enjoyed social occasions and quickly endeared himself to his neighbours. He was a proud family man and his loss to his wife Carmel and children Eimear and Conor is incalculable. We extend our deepest sympathies to them, to his mother-in-law Mary Maher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Brinsley’s remains were reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Friday evening before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Following concelebrated Requiem Mass on Saturday by Fr Joe Egan PP, Fr Mattie McGrath AP and Fr Tom Dunne CC, he was laid to rest in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Solas na bhFlaitheas dá anam uasal.