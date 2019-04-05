Late Lyla Fryday (nee Percy), Templemore

Lyla was born on March 17, 1940 (St Patrick’s Day and Palm Sunday).

A native of Talavera Templemore, she was daughter of the late Violet and Tom Percy and sister of the late John Percy.

Lyla lived in Templemore for 23 years where she grew up and had very fond friends and memories.

On June 24, 1963 she married Edward Fryday, and resided in Clune, Clonoulty, Cashel.

Lyla and Edward had five children Andrew, David, Hazel, Olive and Philip. She had a very successful career in sales marketing throughout Munster while also being a very dedicated mother and farmer’s wife.

She had a great love for dogs and had a keen interest in greyhound racing. She was a hard working and diligent lady.

She was very proud family women. Lyla adored her 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Lyla passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family on March 7. Her service was held in St Mary's Church Templemore and burial took place in Dungar Cemetery Roscrea.

She will be missed greatly but always in our hearts.

Where there is deep grief it means there was great love.



Lyla may you rest in peace.